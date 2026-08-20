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English NewsSports4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility

4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility

Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

In a groundbreaking move under the newly notified Ladakh Sports Policy 2026, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a statutory 4% horizontal reservation for "Outstanding Sportspersons" in direct recruitment for Group 'C' non-gazetted administrative posts.

With this policy, Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent.

Who Qualifies? Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the quota, candidates must clear standard recruitment examinations and meet specific athletic performance benchmarks:

International & National Players: Athletes who have represented the country or state in recognized international or national competitions.

National Championship Medallists: Medal winners from Senior or Junior National Championships.

Khelo India Medallists: Medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games (for candidates aged 18 and above), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India University Games.

Inter-University Competitions: Student-athletes who have represented recognized universities in national-level inter-university events.

Chess Achievers: Recognised chess players fulfilling prescribed Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) provisions.

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Scoring Matrix and Verification Process

The reservation framework places distinct weightage on performance tier rather than the sheer volume of accolades:

International medal-winning performances carry the highest weightage, followed by Senior National/National Games, Junior Nationals, Inter-University/Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Youth/Winter/Para Games.

Single Highest Achievement Rule: If a candidate holds multiple medals or titles, only their single highest achievement will count toward the Sports Merit List to ensure fairness.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports will form a three-member verification committee to authenticate certificates, event credentials, and governing body recognitions before final appointments are made.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Ladakh News Government Job Quota
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