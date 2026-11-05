1980 Olympic Gold Medal Stolen: Burglars Target Former India Hockey Player MM Somaya's House

A shocking theft has been reported at the Bengaluru residence of former Indian hockey player and Olympic gold medallist MM Somaya. Burglars allegedly broke into his house and escaped with four prestigious international medals, including the gold medal won by the Indian hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Gold and silver jewellery, along with cash, was also reported missing.

The incident took place in the Indiranagar police station limits of Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the 67-year-old former hockey star had travelled to Kodagu with his family at around 5 am on October 25, 2026. The burglars reportedly took advantage of the family's absence to enter the house.

The theft came to light on October 28 when Somaya's neighbour, Narayanan, noticed that the main entrance of the house was open at approximately 7:15 am. Suspecting something unusual, he immediately contacted the former hockey player and informed him about the situation.

Following the discovery, CCTV footage from the neighbouring property was examined. The recordings reportedly showed two unidentified individuals entering Somaya's residence at around 2:34 am on October 28. One suspect was wearing a blue shirt, while the other was dressed in red. The duo allegedly broke into the property before fleeing with the valuables.

1980 Moscow Olympics Gold Medal Among Four Stolen

According to the FIR, the burglars took away four significant medals earned by Somaya during his international hockey career. These included some of India's most memorable achievements in international hockey.

The stolen medals are:

- Gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

- Silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

- Bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul.

- Bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

The stolen collection also included two silver cups weighing 72 grams each, a 10-gram gold bangle, six silver spoons weighing approximately 200 grams, a silver vessel weighing 80 grams and an eight-gram gold coin.

Additionally, the burglars allegedly took away Rs 30,000 in cash.

The police complaint estimates the total value of the stolen belongings at approximately Rs 3.53 lakh. However, this valuation does not account for the historical and sporting significance of the four international medals.

Somaya has urged the police to identify and apprehend those responsible and ensure the recovery of his medals and other belongings.

Bengaluru Police Form Two Special Teams

The Indiranagar police have registered a case against two unidentified suspects and launched an investigation into the burglary. Authorities have constituted two special teams to track down the accused and recover the stolen property.

Investigators are examining available CCTV footage to establish the identities and movements of the suspects. Efforts are also underway to gather further evidence related to the break-in.

The theft has caused particular concern because the stolen medals represent significant milestones in Indian hockey history, including the country's Olympic triumph in Moscow in 1980.