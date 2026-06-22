Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was an eminent scientist, visionary, teacher, and the 11th President of India. Known as the
Quote Of The Day | Why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Believed Dreams Are The First Step To Success
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's iconic quote reminds us that true dreams are those ambitions that inspire relentless hard work, determination and the pursuit of success.
- His quote defines dreams as passionate, driving ambitions.
- Such dreams require dedication, hard work, and unwavering focus.
- Kalam often shared this philosophy, inspiring young minds.
India has produced many inspiring personalities, but few have left as profound an impact as Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Fondly known as the "Missile Man of India", Dr Kalam was an eminent scientist, visionary thinker, teacher and the 11th President of India. Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he played a pivotal role in India's missile and space programmes. Despite reaching the highest office in the country, he remained humble and dedicated to inspiring young minds. His thoughts and words continue to motivate millions across the world.
The Quote And Its Meaning
“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
This iconic quote emphasises that true dreams are not mere fantasies experienced during sleep. Instead, real dreams are ambitions and goals that ignite passion and determination within an individual. Such dreams constantly occupy our minds, encouraging us to work hard and persevere despite challenges.
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Dr Kalam believed that dreams are the foundation of success. According to him, when people are deeply committed to their aspirations, they remain motivated to achieve them. The quote serves as a reminder that success comes not from wishful thinking, but from dedication, effort and unwavering focus.
When And Where Was It Said?
Although this quote is widely attributed to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and has been repeated in numerous speeches, interviews and books, there is no definitive public record identifying the exact date or location where he first said it. Dr Kalam frequently shared this thought while interacting with students across India, particularly during his motivational lectures at schools, colleges and public events.
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Over the years, the quote has become synonymous with Dr Kalam's philosophy of encouraging young people to dream big and work tirelessly towards their goals.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam?
What is Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's famous quote about dreams?
His iconic quote states,
What is the meaning behind Dr. Kalam's quote on dreams?
The quote suggests true dreams are not fantasies but ambitions that ignite passion and determination. They constantly occupy our minds, encouraging hard work and perseverance towards goals.
When and where did Dr. Kalam first say this quote?
There is no definitive public record of the exact date or location where he first said it. However, Dr. Kalam frequently shared this thought while interacting with students at motivational lectures.