Quote Of The Day | Why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Believed Dreams Are The First Step To Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His quote defines dreams as passionate, driving ambitions.

Such dreams require dedication, hard work, and unwavering focus.

Kalam often shared this philosophy, inspiring young minds.

India has produced many inspiring personalities, but few have left as profound an impact as Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Fondly known as the "Missile Man of India", Dr Kalam was an eminent scientist, visionary thinker, teacher and the 11th President of India. Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he played a pivotal role in India's missile and space programmes. Despite reaching the highest office in the country, he remained humble and dedicated to inspiring young minds. His thoughts and words continue to motivate millions across the world.

The Quote And Its Meaning

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep.” — Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

This iconic quote emphasises that true dreams are not mere fantasies experienced during sleep. Instead, real dreams are ambitions and goals that ignite passion and determination within an individual. Such dreams constantly occupy our minds, encouraging us to work hard and persevere despite challenges.

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Dr Kalam believed that dreams are the foundation of success. According to him, when people are deeply committed to their aspirations, they remain motivated to achieve them. The quote serves as a reminder that success comes not from wishful thinking, but from dedication, effort and unwavering focus.

When And Where Was It Said?

Although this quote is widely attributed to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and has been repeated in numerous speeches, interviews and books, there is no definitive public record identifying the exact date or location where he first said it. Dr Kalam frequently shared this thought while interacting with students across India, particularly during his motivational lectures at schools, colleges and public events.

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Over the years, the quote has become synonymous with Dr Kalam's philosophy of encouraging young people to dream big and work tirelessly towards their goals.