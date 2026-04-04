NASA Shares Breathtaking View Of Earth From Artemis II’s Orion Capsule | See Pics

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning images of planet Earth as the Orion capsule, carrying four astronauts, orbits tens of thousands of miles above our planet.

Posting the two images on Instagram, NASA wrote: “Pause for a moment with the crew of @NASAArtemis II as they look back at our home planet, seen through the window of the Orion capsule.”

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In the first image, roughly a third of Earth is visible through the capsule window. The planet appears a dreamy pale blue, swirling with white clouds and catching reflected sunlight. The window is framed by a thick, bolted casing, reminiscent of a heavy-duty aeroplane window. Inside the cabin, faint outlines of straps and other equipment are visible, with brighter components peeking in the upper right corner.

The second image shows a full view of Earth as seen from the Orion capsule, capturing the planet in all its splendour. Both pictures were taken by mission commander Reid Wiseman using his Personal Computing Device—a tablet equipped with a camera.

What is Artemis II?

Artemis II is a historic ten-day NASA mission, launched in April 2026, marking the first crewed flight to the Moon’s vicinity since 1972. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen are testing the Orion spacecraft in deep space, flying farther from Earth than any humans have since Apollo 13, in preparation for future lunar landings.

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft lifted off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. EDT on 1 April, sending the four astronauts on a planned ten-day test flight around the Moon and back.

Follow The Artemis II Mission

Those wishing to track the astronauts’ journey can use NASA’s Artemis II tracker, available online and via the mobile app. Users can see Orion’s location, speed, and distance from both Earth and the Moon. The smartphone version includes an augmented reality feature, allowing users to visualise Orion’s position relative to Earth by moving their devices.

When Will Artemis II Reach the Moon?

If all goes to plan, Artemis II will reach the Moon for a historic flyby on Monday, 6 April. Passing over the far side, the astronauts aboard Orion will travel farther from Earth than any humans ever have, surpassing the Apollo 13 record of 248,655 miles. At up to 6,000 miles above the lunar surface, the crew will enjoy views of the Moon’s full disk unseen even by Apollo astronauts.

Mission Duration And Return To Earth

Following the lunar flyby, the astronauts will begin a four-day journey back to Earth, using the planet’s gravity to guide Orion home without the need for additional propulsion or significant fuel.

Upon re-entry, Orion’s heat shield will protect the capsule until parachutes deploy to slow its descent. The capsule is expected to make a water landing on Friday, 10 April, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Five orange airbags will inflate around the top of the spacecraft to flip it upright. The crew is anticipated to exit onto a recovery vessel within roughly two hours.