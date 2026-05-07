Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thursday honors Lord Vishnu and Jupiter for prosperity.

Devotees fast, worship banana plants, chant mantras.

Observe rules: one meal, no salt, no haircuts.

Benefits include financial growth and family harmony.

In Hinduism, Thursday is considered a highly sacred and auspicious day. It is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati (Jupiter), the guru of the gods, and Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing a fast on this day can bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into life.

Here is a detailed look at the significance, rituals, and benefits of the Thursday fast.

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Significance Of Thursday Fast

According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter is considered the planet of knowledge, dharma, fortune, and children. A strong Jupiter in one’s horoscope is believed to bring stability and success in life.

For individuals with a weak Jupiter placement, observing a Thursday fast is considered highly beneficial. It is believed to help reduce obstacles related to marriage delays, financial struggles, and career setbacks.

A strong Jupiter is also associated with respect in society, leadership qualities, and professional stability.

Rituals Of The Fast

Observing the Thursday fast with devotion and discipline is believed to yield the best results:

Purification: Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes.

Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes. Vow (Sankalp): A vow is taken in front of idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Brihaspati.

A vow is taken in front of idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Brihaspati. Worship Of Banana Plant: The banana plant is considered sacred as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in it. Water is offered at its roots and a lamp is lit.

The banana plant is considered sacred as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in it. Water is offered at its roots and a lamp is lit. Mantra Chanting: The mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah" is chanted as per one’s capacity.

The mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah" is chanted as per one’s capacity. Story Reading: Reading or listening to the fasting story of Lord Brihaspati is considered essential.

Reading or listening to the fasting story of Lord Brihaspati is considered essential. Offerings: Yellow flowers, gram lentils, turmeric, jaggery, banana, and papaya are offered during worship.

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Rules And Precautions

Certain rules are traditionally followed to maintain the positive effects of the fast:

Eat only one meal during the day.

Avoid adding salt to food.

Do not cut hair or nails on this day.

Avoid washing clothes or mopping the house.

Do not consume bananas, as they are used in worship.

Donate yellow-coloured food items such as gram lentils and turmeric.

Maintain a calm, positive, and spiritual mindset.

Benefits Of Observing The Fast

Regular observance of Thursday fast is believed to bring overall improvement in life:

Financial Growth: Helps reduce financial difficulties and opens new income opportunities.

Helps reduce financial difficulties and opens new income opportunities. Mental Peace: Enhances spiritual awareness and improves decision-making abilities.

Enhances spiritual awareness and improves decision-making abilities. Family Harmony: Promotes marital harmony and increases chances of marriage for eligible individuals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]