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HomeReligionWorshipping Lord Vishnu On Thursday: Know Significance, Rituals, Precautions, And All About This Sacred Fast

Worshipping Lord Vishnu On Thursday: Know Significance, Rituals, Precautions, And All About This Sacred Fast

Thursday Vrat is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. From wealth and marriage to peace and success, here’s why devotees follow this sacred fast.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thursday honors Lord Vishnu and Jupiter for prosperity.
  • Devotees fast, worship banana plants, chant mantras.
  • Observe rules: one meal, no salt, no haircuts.
  • Benefits include financial growth and family harmony.

In Hinduism, Thursday is considered a highly sacred and auspicious day. It is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati (Jupiter), the guru of the gods, and Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing a fast on this day can bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into life.

Here is a detailed look at the significance, rituals, and benefits of the Thursday fast.

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Significance Of Thursday Fast

According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter is considered the planet of knowledge, dharma, fortune, and children. A strong Jupiter in one’s horoscope is believed to bring stability and success in life.

For individuals with a weak Jupiter placement, observing a Thursday fast is considered highly beneficial. It is believed to help reduce obstacles related to marriage delays, financial struggles, and career setbacks.

A strong Jupiter is also associated with respect in society, leadership qualities, and professional stability.

Rituals Of The Fast

Observing the Thursday fast with devotion and discipline is believed to yield the best results:

  • Purification: Devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes.
  • Vow (Sankalp): A vow is taken in front of idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Brihaspati.
  • Worship Of Banana Plant: The banana plant is considered sacred as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in it. Water is offered at its roots and a lamp is lit.
  • Mantra Chanting: The mantra "Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah" is chanted as per one’s capacity.
  • Story Reading: Reading or listening to the fasting story of Lord Brihaspati is considered essential.
  • Offerings: Yellow flowers, gram lentils, turmeric, jaggery, banana, and papaya are offered during worship.

ALSO READ: Vat Savitri Vrat To Be Observed On May 16 Or 17? Know Exact Date, Muhurat, And Things To Avoid

Rules And Precautions

Certain rules are traditionally followed to maintain the positive effects of the fast:

  • Eat only one meal during the day.
  • Avoid adding salt to food.
  • Do not cut hair or nails on this day.
  • Avoid washing clothes or mopping the house.
  • Do not consume bananas, as they are used in worship.
  • Donate yellow-coloured food items such as gram lentils and turmeric.
  • Maintain a calm, positive, and spiritual mindset.

Benefits Of Observing The Fast

Regular observance of Thursday fast is believed to bring overall improvement in life:

  • Financial Growth: Helps reduce financial difficulties and opens new income opportunities.
  • Mental Peace: Enhances spiritual awareness and improves decision-making abilities.
  • Family Harmony: Promotes marital harmony and increases chances of marriage for eligible individuals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Thursday considered sacred in Hinduism?

Thursday is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati, the guru of the gods, and Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be highly auspicious for devotees.

What are the astrological benefits of observing a Thursday fast?

A Thursday fast is believed to strengthen Jupiter, bringing knowledge, fortune, and stability. It can help reduce obstacles in marriage, finances, and career.

What are the key rituals involved in a Thursday fast?

Rituals include waking before sunrise, wearing yellow, taking a vow, worshipping the banana plant, chanting mantras, and reading the fasting story.

Are there any specific rules to follow during a Thursday fast?

Yes, rules include eating one meal without salt, not cutting hair or nails, and avoiding washing clothes or mopping. Do not consume bananas.

What are the main benefits of observing a Thursday fast?

Benefits include financial growth, mental peace, enhanced spiritual awareness, and improved family harmony, especially promoting marital bliss.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Vishnu Puja Thursday Vrat Thursday Fast Benefits Brihaspati Vrat Thursday Puja Rituals Jupiter Remedies
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