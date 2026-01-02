×

HomeReligionWhen Will The First Purnima Of 2026 Be Observed? Check Out The Date, Time, And Significance Of Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima 2026 marks a highly auspicious full moon day for holy baths, charity and spiritual rituals. Know its date, muhurat, significance and sacred donation practices.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

According to the Hindu calendar, the Full Moon (Purnima) holds immense religious and spiritual importance. The first Purnima of the year 2026 will fall in the Shukla Paksha of the Paush month. On this sacred day, Lord Chandra (the Moon God) is believed to shine in the sky with all his sixteen divine phases. Religious beliefs suggest that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, performing charity, and offering arghya to the Sun God on this day brings special spiritual merit.

Scriptures mention that religious observances performed during the Paush month are considered complete only after the Paush Purnima holy bath. Notably, the famous Magh Mela in Prayagraj, one of India’s major spiritual gatherings, also begins on this auspicious day. Here’s everything you need to know about Paush Purnima 2026.

ALSO READ: Magh Month 2026: Check Out The Dates, Significance Of Magh Snan, And Important Dos And Don’ts

Spiritual And Religious Significance Of Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima is regarded as a highly meritorious day in Hinduism. Observing a fast, taking a holy bath, and performing charitable acts on this day are believed to cleanse past sins and invite peace and prosperity into one’s life. It is believed that bathing in the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, or any sacred water body, followed by the worship of Lord Vishnu and donations to the needy, helps remove obstacles and hardships.

In 2026, this sacred Purnima falls on January 3. Devotees believe that fasting and prayers on this day bring mental peace, strengthen inner resolve, and invoke the blessings of ancestors (Pitru Kripa).

Paush Purnima 2026: Date And Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Paush Purnima tithi will begin on January 2, 2026, at 6:53 PM and will end on January 3, 2026, at 3:32 PM. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based calendar), the Paush Purnima fast will be observed on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The moonrise on this day is expected at 5:28 PM.

Auspicious Timings For Bath And Charity On Paush Purnima

As per the Panchang, taking a holy bath and performing charity during Brahma Muhurta on Paush Purnima is considered extremely auspicious. This sacred period will be from 5:25 AM to 6:20 AM on January 3, 2026.

Additionally, charitable activities can also be performed during Abhijit Muhurta, which will be from 12:05 PM to 12:46 PM.

What To Donate On Paush Purnima

Charity on Paush Purnima 2026 is believed to be highly rewarding. Religious beliefs suggest that donations made on this day help alleviate life’s difficulties and pacify negative planetary influences in one’s horoscope. Donating white-coloured items on Purnima is considered especially auspicious.

Items such as milk, rice, sugar, silver, white clothes, and white sandalwood are recommended for donation. Distributing kheer as prasad is also considered highly meritorious.

Moreover, donating blankets, woollen clothes, rice, wheat, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee, and milk to the needy on Paush Purnima is believed to bring immense spiritual rewards. It is said that charity performed with devotion on this day grants Akshay Punya (everlasting merit) and opens the path to lasting happiness and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paush Purnima 2026 Paush Purnima Date And Time Paush Purnima Significance Paush Purnima Muhurat Paush Month Importance First Purnima Of 2026
