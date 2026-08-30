When Should You Remove Rakhi After Raksha Bandhan? Know What To Do With It After Taking It Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi symbolizes love; keep it for days or until Janmashtami.

Remove Rakhi respectfully after prayer during an auspicious time.

Dispose of Rakhi by immersion, burying, or placing in Nirmalya.

A broken Rakhi isn't a bad omen; dispose respectfully.

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today. Rakhi is a thread tied on a brother's wrist that embodies love, responsibility, well-wishes, and the strengthening of family ties. Therefore, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters perform a puja for their brothers, apply a tilak, and tie a Rakhi. It's important to know when to remove the Rakhi after tying it, and where to keep it after removing it.

After How Many Days Should Rakhi Be Removed?

According to religious belief, it is considered auspicious to keep the Rakhi tied on the day of Rakshabandhan on the wrist for at least a few days.

In many families, there is a tradition of keeping it for 3 to 7 days.

Some people keep the Rakhi tied till Janmashtami and remove it after the puja on that day.

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What To Do While Removing Rakhi?

Before removing the rakhi, pray to God. Remove it from your wrist in the morning or at an auspicious time.

Instead of throwing it here and there, keep it respectfully in a clean place.

In the Hindu religion, Raksha Sutra is considered an auspicious object; do not throw it in the garbage.

After removing the rakhi, you can immerse it in a body of water. Do not immerse a rakhi made of metal.

Bury it in the ground at some clean place in the garden of your house.

Place it in the Nirmalya (worship material) offered to God.

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What If The Rakhi Breaks On Its Own?

If the Rakhi breaks on its own or unravels for some reason, there's no need to panic or consider it a bad omen. Remove the Rakhi respectfully and place it in a clean place. The purpose of the Rakhi is to wish well for your brother and protect him, so don't harbor negative thoughts.

FAQs

How long should a Rakhi be kept tied on the wrist?

According to religious belief, it is considered auspicious to keep the Rakhi on the wrist for a few days rather than removing it immediately. Many families have a tradition of keeping it on for 3 to 7 days , while some keep it tied until Janmashtami. What should be done with the Rakhi after removing it?

Before removing it, remember God and respectfully remove it from your wrist. Afterward, store the Rakhi in a clean place. Avoid throwing it around or in the trash. Where can you place a removed Rakhi?

It's customary to place the Rakhi in the Nirmalya (water-filled ashes), bury it in a clean area in your garden, or float a Rakhi made of natural thread in water . Metal or plastic Rakhis should not be immersed in water. What should you do if your Rakhi breaks or unravels on its own?

It's not necessary to consider it a bad omen if it breaks or unravels on its own. In such a situation, remove it respectfully, place it in a clean place, and dispose of it properly later.