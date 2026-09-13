Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishi Panchami fast honours sages for their religious wisdom.

Women observe it, cleansing menstrual sins and accumulated faults.

Worship signifies gratitude for sages' foundational religious contributions.

The auspicious puja is observed afternoon on September 15, 2026.

Rishi Panchami 2026: Rishi Panchami is not a festival, but a fast observed by women to pay homage to the Sapta Rishis, or seven sages, and to cleanse themselves of the sins of menstruation. Even today, in many areas and families, women are not allowed to cook food, participate in any religious activities, or touch any family member during menstruation.

Religious belief holds that failing to follow these guidelines results in menstrual dysfunction. The Rishi Panchami fast is recommended to relieve menstrual dysfunction, but do you know why sages, not gods and goddesses, are worshipped on Rishi Panchami?

Why Are Sages Worshipped Instead Of Gods And Goddesses On Rishi Panchami?

In Hindu philosophy, the roles of gods and sages are considered distinct. Gods are considered the presiding deities of nature and divine powers, while sages are those who, through penance, meditation, and knowledge, brought the tradition of religion and the Vedas to humanity. Therefore, the focus of Rishi Panchami is not on seeking boons from God, but on expressing gratitude to the sage tradition that imparted knowledge and atoning for one's faults.

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In religious tradition, it is also associated with the debt of the sages. Humans have the concepts of debt to the gods, debt to the sages, and debt to the ancestors. The sages passed on the knowledge of the Vedas, religion, rituals, and rules of life, so expressing respect for them is considered a remembrance of the sages' debt.

Why Is There Confusion Regarding The Date Of Rishi Panchami?

The Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Bhadrapada month begins at 7:44 am on September 15, 2026, and lasts until 8:59 am on September 16. Rishi Panchami puja is performed in the afternoon when the Panchami Tithi is prevalent. Therefore, the auspicious time for this day will be from 11:02 am to 12:30 pm on September 15.

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FAQs

1. Question: Why are the Saptarishis worshipped on Rishi Panchami?

Answer: This fast is related to sage-debt, knowledge tradition, and atonement; hence the worship of Saptarishis is important.

2. Question: Why is puja performed in the afternoon on Rishi Panchami?

Answer: In the classical tradition, the ritual of worshipping the Saptarishis has been described during the afternoon on Panchami Tithi.

3. Question: Is Rishi Panchami a fast only for women?

Answer: Traditionally, this fast is more associated with women, but its basic essence is reverence and purification towards the sages.

4. Question: Why is Arundhati worshipped on Rishi Panchami?

Answer: Along with the worship of Saptarishis, Arundhati is remembered as a symbol of marital fidelity, penance, and ideal life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.