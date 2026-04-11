When Is Buddha Purnima 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And All About This Sacred Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buddha Purnima 2026 falls on May 1, marking significant spiritual observance.

Devotees perform holy dips, charity, and prayers on this auspicious day.

The festival commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana.

Hindu traditions also recognize Buddha as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vaishakh Purnima, is one of the most important festivals for followers of Buddhism. In 2026, the occasion will be observed on May 1. As Buddhism is considered the third-largest religion in the world, the day holds immense spiritual and cultural significance.

On this occasion, devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, perform charity, and offer prayers. While Buddhists follow the teachings of Gautama Buddha, many Hindus also worship Lord Vishnu and seek blessings for prosperity and peace.

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Buddha Purnima 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Vaishakh Purnima will begin at 9:12 PM on April 30 and conclude at 10:52 PM on May 1, 2026.

Snan Muhurat:

4:15 AM to 4:58 AM

5:41 AM to 10:39 AM

How Is Buddha Purnima Celebrated?

On this day, followers of Buddhism recite sacred texts such as the Dhammapada and the Tripitaka.

At Bodh Gaya, devotees worship the Bodhi Tree, a sacred peepal tree symbolising enlightenment. Homes and temples are decorated with lamps, and people engage in chanting, meditation, and reflection on Buddha’s teachings.

In Hindu traditions, devotees perform Satyanarayan Puja, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and offer water (arghya) to the Moon. Fasting and charitable acts are also an important part of the observance.

Gautama Buddha As Lord Vishnu’s Avatar

Some religious texts mention Gautama Buddha as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, believed to be his ninth avatar.

Historically, Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Kapilvastu to Queen Mahamaya and King Shuddhodana of the Shakya clan. He was originally named Siddhartha.

Key Events Of Buddha’s Life On Vaishakh Purnima

Buddha Purnima is also known as a 'Trifold Blessed Festival' as it marks three major events in Buddha’s life:

Birth: He was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini on Vaishakh Purnima.

He was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini on Vaishakh Purnima. Enlightenment: At the age of 35, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya.

At the age of 35, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya. Mahaparinirvana: At the age of 80, he attained final liberation in Kushinagar on the same day.

Origin Of Buddhism

Buddhism is an ancient Indian religion believed to have originated around 2,600 years ago with the teachings of Gautama Buddha. Based on his life experiences and philosophy, the religion spread across South and Southeast Asia and continues to guide millions of followers worldwide.

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