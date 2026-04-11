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HomeReligionWhen Is Buddha Purnima 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And All About This Sacred Day

When Is Buddha Purnima 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And All About This Sacred Day

Significance, rituals, and auspicious timings associated with Buddha Purnima, highlighting its spiritual importance and traditions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Buddha Purnima 2026 falls on May 1, marking significant spiritual observance.
  • Devotees perform holy dips, charity, and prayers on this auspicious day.
  • The festival commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana.
  • Hindu traditions also recognize Buddha as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vaishakh Purnima, is one of the most important festivals for followers of Buddhism. In 2026, the occasion will be observed on May 1. As Buddhism is considered the third-largest religion in the world, the day holds immense spiritual and cultural significance.

On this occasion, devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, perform charity, and offer prayers. While Buddhists follow the teachings of Gautama Buddha, many Hindus also worship Lord Vishnu and seek blessings for prosperity and peace.

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Buddha Purnima 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Vaishakh Purnima will begin at 9:12 PM on April 30 and conclude at 10:52 PM on May 1, 2026.

Snan Muhurat:

  • 4:15 AM to 4:58 AM
  • 5:41 AM to 10:39 AM

How Is Buddha Purnima Celebrated?

On this day, followers of Buddhism recite sacred texts such as the Dhammapada and the Tripitaka.

At Bodh Gaya, devotees worship the Bodhi Tree, a sacred peepal tree symbolising enlightenment. Homes and temples are decorated with lamps, and people engage in chanting, meditation, and reflection on Buddha’s teachings.

In Hindu traditions, devotees perform Satyanarayan Puja, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and offer water (arghya) to the Moon. Fasting and charitable acts are also an important part of the observance.

Gautama Buddha As Lord Vishnu’s Avatar

Some religious texts mention Gautama Buddha as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, believed to be his ninth avatar.

Historically, Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Kapilvastu to Queen Mahamaya and King Shuddhodana of the Shakya clan. He was originally named Siddhartha.

Key Events Of Buddha’s Life On Vaishakh Purnima

Buddha Purnima is also known as a 'Trifold Blessed Festival' as it marks three major events in Buddha’s life:

  • Birth: He was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini on Vaishakh Purnima.
  • Enlightenment: At the age of 35, he attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya.
  • Mahaparinirvana: At the age of 80, he attained final liberation in Kushinagar on the same day.

Origin Of Buddhism

Buddhism is an ancient Indian religion believed to have originated around 2,600 years ago with the teachings of Gautama Buddha. Based on his life experiences and philosophy, the religion spread across South and Southeast Asia and continues to guide millions of followers worldwide.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Buddha Purnima be celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, Buddha Purnima, also known as Vaishakh Purnima, will be observed on May 1. The Purnima tithi begins on April 30 at 9:12 PM and concludes on May 1 at 10:52 PM.

How is Buddha Purnima celebrated?

Devotees take holy dips, perform charity, and offer prayers. Buddhists recite sacred texts and worship the Bodhi Tree, while Hindus may perform puja and offer water to the moon.

What are the key events of Buddha's life commemorated on Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima is a 'Trifold Blessed Festival' marking the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (final liberation) of Gautama Buddha.

Is Gautama Buddha considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu?

Yes, some religious texts mention Gautama Buddha as the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautama Buddha Buddha Purnima Significance Buddha Purnima 2026 Vaishakh Purnima Rituals Buddha Purnima Muhurat Buddhism Origin
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