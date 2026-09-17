Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Missed The 7:58 AM Muhurat? Here's When You Can Still Perform Puja

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishwakarma Puja timing confusion, 7:58 AM not end time.

7:58 AM is Kanya Sankranti, not the puja conclusion.

Puja can be performed 7:15 AM to 4:15 PM.

Perform puja calmly; devotion and safety are paramount.

If the clock has crossed 8 AM and Vishwakarma Puja has not yet begun, there is no need to panic. The 7:58 AM timing being widely shared online on September 17 has led to confusion among devotees, with many assuming that the puja must be completed by then. However, 7:58 AM is the precise moment of Kanya Sankranti, not necessarily the end of the window for performing the puja.

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Vishwakarma Puja 2026 First Muhurat

Vishwakarma Puja is observed according to the solar calendar on Kanya Sankranti, which marks the Sun's transition from Leo to Virgo. According to the Hindu Panchang for New Delhi, Kanya Sankranti falls at 7:58 AM on September 17, 2026.

This specific moment is being cited in several places as the main Vishwakarma Puja timing, which has created the confusion. However, a Sankranti moment refers to the exact point of the Sun's transition, while a puja muhurat can cover a wider period. So, missing 7:58 AM does not automatically mean that the opportunity to perform Vishwakarma Puja has ended.

When Can Vishwakarma Puja Be Performed?

Panchang timings indicate a broader window from 7:15 AM to 4:15 PM for Vishwakarma Puja. This means those who could not perform the puja at 7:58 AM can still complete the rituals during the morning or afternoon.

For New Delhi, the Abhijit Muhurat falls between 11:51 AM and 12:40 PM. This can be a convenient option for those who missed the morning puja. Meanwhile, Rahu Kaal is observed from 1:48 PM to 3:20 PM, so those who follow this tradition may prefer not to begin a new puja during this period.

If performing the puja before Rahu Kaal is not possible, it can be done after 3:20 PM within the available window. However, timings can vary depending on the city's sunrise and local Panchang calculations. Checking the Panchang for your location is therefore important.

What If The Office Or Factory Opens Late?

Not every shop, garage or factory opens early in the morning. In such cases, devotees can remember Lord Vishwakarma at home and complete the puja after reaching their workplace.

There is no need to open a machine or place hands inside its working parts for the ritual. Start by cleaning the workplace and placing an image of Lord Vishwakarma. Light a lamp and offer roli, rice, flowers and sweets. Tools and machinery can then be marked with tilak safely.

For electrical machinery, always switch the equipment off before performing any ritual around it.

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Does Performing Puja Late Affect Its Significance?

Muhurat has an important place in religious traditions, but worship is not generally viewed as being dependent on a single minute on the clock. Cleanliness, safety, devotion and respect for one's work are also important aspects of Vishwakarma Puja.

So, if the 7:58 AM moment has passed, there is no need to rush. Check the appropriate local timing and perform the puja calmly. Most importantly, safety should never be compromised while worshipping machinery, electrical equipment or tools.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]