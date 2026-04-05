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In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is revered as the first deity to be worshipped and the remover of obstacles. Every month, devotees observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month is known as Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, which holds special religious importance.

It is believed that observing this fast and performing rituals with devotion helps remove even the toughest obstacles in life and fulfills the wishes of devotees.

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Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date And Timing

The Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed today, on April 5, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesh and observe a strict fast to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being in the family.

As per the Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins on April 5 at 11:59 AM, while the Chaturthi Tithi ends on April 6 at 2:10 PM. Based on Udaya Tithi and moonrise timing, the fast will be observed on April 5.

The moonrise on Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is expected at 9:54 PM. The fast is traditionally broken only after offering prayers to the Moon during moonrise.

Significance Of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

According to religious beliefs, Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh and is observed every month. However, the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, known as Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, is considered especially powerful.

Lord Ganesh, also known as Vighnaharta, is believed to remove all obstacles from a devotee’s life and grant success. Worshipping his Vikat form is said to protect devotees from known and unknown fears, illnesses, sorrow, and misfortunes. It is also believed to grant courage, fearlessness, and protection during difficult times.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Rules And Rituals

Devotees begin the day early by taking a bath and wearing clean red or yellow clothes. They take a vow to observe the fast while offering water in front of Lord Ganesh.

Throughout the day, devotees maintain a sattvic lifestyle and avoid anger or harsh words. After sunset, an idol of Lord Ganesh is placed on a red cloth and worshipped with sindoor, rice grains, flowers, and 21 blades of durva grass. Modak or laddoo is offered as prasad.

At night, after the moon rises, devotees offer arghya to the Moon using a mixture of milk, water, and rice in a silver vessel. Only after this ritual is the fast concluded. The puja ends with an aarti, and devotees seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the rituals.

Puja Mantras For Sankashti Chaturthi

"Om Namo Siddhivinayakaya Sarva Karya Kartre Sarva Vighna Prashamanaya"

"Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada"

"Om Gananam Tva Ganapatim Havamahe, Priyanam Tva Priyapatim Havamahe, Nidhinam Tva Nidhipatim Havamahe"

"Om Vakratundaya Hum"

"Om Gam Ganapataye Namah"

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