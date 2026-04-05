Sankashti Chaturthi is a fast observed every month on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is considered a time to seek his blessings for removing obstacles.
Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Ganesh
Know about Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, its significance, puja rituals, moonrise timing, and how this sacred vrat helps remove obstacles and bring prosperity.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is revered as the first deity to be worshipped and the remover of obstacles. Every month, devotees observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month is known as Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, which holds special religious importance.
It is believed that observing this fast and performing rituals with devotion helps remove even the toughest obstacles in life and fulfills the wishes of devotees.
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Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date And Timing
The Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed today, on April 5, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesh and observe a strict fast to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being in the family.
As per the Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins on April 5 at 11:59 AM, while the Chaturthi Tithi ends on April 6 at 2:10 PM. Based on Udaya Tithi and moonrise timing, the fast will be observed on April 5.
The moonrise on Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is expected at 9:54 PM. The fast is traditionally broken only after offering prayers to the Moon during moonrise.
Significance Of Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi
According to religious beliefs, Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh and is observed every month. However, the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, known as Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, is considered especially powerful.
Lord Ganesh, also known as Vighnaharta, is believed to remove all obstacles from a devotee’s life and grant success. Worshipping his Vikat form is said to protect devotees from known and unknown fears, illnesses, sorrow, and misfortunes. It is also believed to grant courage, fearlessness, and protection during difficult times.
Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Rules And Rituals
Devotees begin the day early by taking a bath and wearing clean red or yellow clothes. They take a vow to observe the fast while offering water in front of Lord Ganesh.
Throughout the day, devotees maintain a sattvic lifestyle and avoid anger or harsh words. After sunset, an idol of Lord Ganesh is placed on a red cloth and worshipped with sindoor, rice grains, flowers, and 21 blades of durva grass. Modak or laddoo is offered as prasad.
At night, after the moon rises, devotees offer arghya to the Moon using a mixture of milk, water, and rice in a silver vessel. Only after this ritual is the fast concluded. The puja ends with an aarti, and devotees seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the rituals.
Puja Mantras For Sankashti Chaturthi
"Om Namo Siddhivinayakaya Sarva Karya Kartre Sarva Vighna Prashamanaya"
"Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada"
"Om Gananam Tva Ganapatim Havamahe, Priyanam Tva Priyapatim Havamahe, Nidhinam Tva Nidhipatim Havamahe"
"Om Vakratundaya Hum"
"Om Gam Ganapataye Namah"
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sankashti Chaturthi and when is it observed?
What is Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi and why is it special?
Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is the Sankashti Chaturthi that falls in the Vaishakh month's Krishna Paksha. It holds special religious importance, believed to be very powerful for removing obstacles and fulfilling wishes.
When is Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi observed in 2026 and what are the timings?
In 2026, Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on April 5th. The fast is broken after moonrise, which is expected around 9:54 PM on that day.
What are the key rituals for observing Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi?
The fast involves waking early, bathing, wearing clean clothes, and worshipping Lord Ganesha with specific offerings like sindoor, rice, flowers, and durva grass. The fast is concluded after offering prayers to the Moon during moonrise.
What are the benefits of worshipping Lord Ganesha's Vikat form?
Worshipping Lord Ganesha's Vikat form is believed to protect devotees from fears, illnesses, sorrow, and misfortunes. It is also said to grant courage and fearlessness during difficult times.