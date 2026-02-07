Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Vidhi, Spiritual Importance, And More

Every year, devotees observe the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Falgun month. On this auspicious day, worshipping Lord Vishnu with proper rituals and donating yellow-colored items is considered highly beneficial. It is believed to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into one’s life. In 2026, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 13.

Ekadashi fasting holds a special place in Hindu scriptures and is regarded as one of the most powerful religious observances. What makes it unique is the belief that the spiritual merit earned from this fast can also be donated to another person. Observing Vijaya Ekadashi is said to grant liberation (moksha) and remove obstacles from one’s life.

Significance Of Vijaya Ekadashi Fast

According to religious beliefs, observing the Vijaya Ekadashi fast helps a person gain victory over enemies. Chanting sacred mantras and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is believed to eliminate difficulties and pave the way for success. Devotees believe that this fast strengthens determination and brings clarity during challenging phases of life.

Importance Of Ekadashi in Hindu Tradition

In Hinduism, Ekadashi fasting is considered one of the most effective ways to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. While Ekadashi occurs twice every month, during both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, its significance increases manifold when it falls during the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This specific Ekadashi is known as Vijaya Ekadashi, and it is associated with success, growth, and spiritual strength.

Devotees believe that observing this fast removes hurdles in career and personal growth while ensuring victory over adversaries.

Lord Ram And Vijaya Ekadashi

Scriptures mention that Lord Shri Ram observed Vijaya Ekadashi before his victory over Lanka. It is believed that while preparing for the battle, Lord Ram performed this fast along with his army on the seashore. Since then, this Ekadashi came to be known as Vijaya Ekadashi.

The spiritual merit of this fast is believed to remove sorrow, disease, and fear. It is also said that devotees observing this vrat may find relief in legal matters and ongoing disputes.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Vijaya Ekadashi Tithi will begin on February 12 at 12:33 PM and end on February 13 at 2:26 PM.

As per scriptural rules, Ekadashi fast is observed on the day when the Ekadashi Tithi is present at sunrise. Therefore, Vijaya Ekadashi vrat will be observed on February 13, 2026.

Spiritual Significance Of Vijaya Ekadashi

Religious beliefs state that Lord Ram himself observed this vrat while marching towards Lanka. Performing Vijaya Ekadashi vrat with devotion is believed to eliminate grief, illness, and fear while granting victory and spiritual upliftment.

Vijaya Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi, devotees should follow these steps:

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath.

Meditate on Lord Vishnu and install his idol or image at the place of worship.

Apply sandalwood paste to the deity and offer clean clothes.

Offer yellow-colored food items, sweets, jaggery, and roasted gram as bhog.

Chant Vishnu mantras with devotion and concentration.

Recite the Vijaya Ekadashi vrat katha and perform aarti.

Conclude the puja by distributing prasad to family members.

