HomeReligionVaralakshmi Vratam 2025: How The Festival For Goddess Lakshmi Will Be Observed Across South India

Varalakshmi Vratam, celebrated on August 8, 2025, is a significant South Indian festival honouring Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and well-being.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:19 PM (IST)

Varalakshmi Vratam, also known as the Varamahalakshmi festival, will be observed with great devotion and joy on Friday, August 8, 2025. This revered occasion holds special significance for married women, especially across South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi—the divine source of wealth, prosperity and well-being—the festival sees devotees seeking her blessings for health, longevity and abundance in their families.

Falling on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Shravan (Sawan), the vrat involves fasting and performing elaborate rituals. Preparations begin early with cleaning the home and creating a sacred puja space. A decorated Kalash, symbolising the goddess herself, is set up along with offerings of fruits, sweets, flowers, and traditional adornments. Devotees chant sacred hymns and prayers throughout the day with heartfelt reverence.

Timings Of Varalakshmi Vrat

According to Astrology, performing the Varalakshmi Puja during specific Lagna timings enhances the blessings. On August 8, 2025, four ideal windows for the puja are noted: early morning (6:29 AM–8:46 AM, Simha Lagna), afternoon (1:22 PM–3:41 PM, Vrishchika Lagna), evening (7:27 PM–8:54 PM, Kumbha Lagna), and late night (11:55 PM–1:50 AM on August 9, Vrishabha Lagna), as per a report on Times of India. The evening slot coincides with Pradosh Kaal and is considered especially auspicious for invoking Goddess Lakshmi’s grace.

Beyond material wealth, Varalakshmi Vratam symbolises feminine energy, spiritual prosperity and family harmony. It is believed to equate to worshipping all eight forms of Ashta Lakshmi, representing qualities like courage, nourishment, wisdom and victory. Observing the vrat with devotion invites not only external prosperity but also inner peace and divine blessings.

Though primarily celebrated in South India, the festival reinforces familial bonds and community spirit. As homes fill with the fragrance of incense and devotional songs, the festival offers a moment to connect deeply with the divine presence of Goddess Lakshmi and welcome her blessings with open hearts.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:17 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Telangana Tamil NAdu Varalakshmi Vrat
