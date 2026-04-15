Vaishakh Masik Shivratri 2026 Today: Check Out Puja Muhurat, Rituals And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaishakh Masik Shivratri, April 15, honors Lord Shiva's blessings.

Worship during Masik Shivratri night pleases Lord Shiva.

Night worship is divided into four phases for purification.

Follow specific rituals, offer bel leaves, avoid Tulsi.

Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. The day is considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding, much like Maha Shivratri. In 2026, the Vaishakh Masik Shivratri will be observed today on April 15.

According to Hindu scriptures, worship performed with devotion during the night of Masik Shivratri pleases Lord Shiva, who blesses devotees with happiness, peace, long life, and liberation (moksha).

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Vaishakh Masik Shivratri 2026 Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 10:31 PM on April 15, 2026, and end at 8:11 PM on April 16, 2026.

Puja Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 12:40 AM (April 16)

Why Night Worship Is Important

According to the Shiva Purana and Skanda Purana, the night time is considered spiritually powerful. It is believed that during this period, the environment is calm, the mind is more focused, and meditation becomes easier.

Mythologically, Lord Shiva is said to have manifested in the form of a Shivling during the night. Therefore, worshipping Him during this time is believed to bring special blessings.

Importance Of Worshipping In Four Prahars

Masik Shivratri night is divided into four prahars (phases), each holding spiritual significance:

First Prahar: Associated with physical purification. Devotees pray for forgiveness for past sins

Associated with physical purification. Devotees pray for forgiveness for past sins Second Prahar: Linked to mental purification, helping reduce stress and negative thoughts.

Linked to mental purification, helping reduce stress and negative thoughts. Third Prahar: Considered the time for spiritual awakening and deeper connection with devotion.

Considered the time for spiritual awakening and deeper connection with devotion. Fourth Prahar: The most powerful phase, believed to grant complete blessings and lead towards moksha.

Performing abhishek (ritual bathing) with water, milk, honey, and bel leaves during these prahars is considered highly beneficial.

Masik Shivratri Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Take a vow (sankalp) for fasting and worship.

Clean the Shivling with water and purify the place of worship. If visiting a temple is not possible, the Shivling can be worshipped at home.

Perform Panchamrit Abhishek using milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar.

Bathe the Shivling again with Ganga water while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya.'

Offer bel leaves carefully (ensure they are placed correctly).

Apply sandalwood paste, offer flowers, rice (akshat), and sacred ash (bhasma).

Light incense and lamps, and perform the aarti.

Performing puja and abhishek during all four prahars of the night is considered especially auspicious.

Things To Avoid On This Day

Do not offer Tulsi leaves to the Shivling.

Avoid offering Ketaki flowers.

Ensure bel leaves are clean and placed properly.

Maintain purity in body and mind, and follow a sattvic lifestyle on this day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]