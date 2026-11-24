Vaikuntha Chaturdashi holds special religious significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The festival is particularly important in Kashi (Varanasi), where a unique religious tradition known as 'Hari-Har Milan' is observed. On this occasion, devotees gather in large numbers to witness the special worship of both deities, take a holy dip at Manikarnika Ghat and seek blessings for salvation.

In 2026, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi was observed on Monday, November 23, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi of the Kartik month. The occasion also holds special importance as it falls a day before the grand celebration of Dev Deepawali in Kashi, drawing pilgrims from different parts of the country.

Why Is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Special In Kashi?

Kashi witnesses a unique religious tradition on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, when Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped together. This special ritual is popularly known as 'Hari-Har Milan', symbolising the spiritual unity of the two deities.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Lord Vishnu is ceremonially brought into the sanctum on this occasion. During the special worship, Lord Shiva is offered Tulsi leaves by Lord Vishnu, while Mahadev offers Belpatra to Lord Hari. This is considered a rare tradition because Tulsi is generally not offered to Lord Shiva, and Belpatra is not offered to Lord Vishnu during regular worship.

According to religious beliefs, after overseeing the universe during the four months of Chaturmas, Lord Shiva hands over the responsibility of its management to Lord Vishnu on this night. This tradition makes Vaikuntha Chaturdashi particularly significant for devotees visiting Kashi.

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The Mythological Story Behind The Sudarshan Chakra

According to a legend mentioned in the Shiva Purana, Lord Vishnu once visited Kashi on Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi to worship Lord Shiva. He resolved to offer 1,000 lotus flowers to Mahadev as part of his prayers.

To test his devotion, Lord Shiva hid one of the flowers. When Lord Vishnu realised that one flower was missing, he decided to offer one of his own eyes in its place. Since Lord Vishnu is also known as Kamal Nayan, or the lotus-eyed one, he was prepared to sacrifice his eye to complete the worship.

Impressed by his unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva appeared before him, restored his eye and blessed him with the powerful Sudarshan Chakra. This divine episode is believed to be the reason why Vaikuntha Chaturdashi holds special importance in Kashi.

Manikarnika Snan And Its Religious Significance

Manikarnika Snan is another important ritual associated with Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. According to religious beliefs, the gates of Vaikuntha are believed to open on this day, making it especially auspicious for devotees seeking spiritual liberation.

Devotees gather at Manikarnika Ghat during the early morning hours, particularly around Brahma Muhurta, to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga. The ritual is considered spiritually significant, and pilgrims from different parts of the country visit Kashi to participate in it.

The occasion becomes even more special because Dev Deepawali is celebrated in Kashi the following day, on November 24, 2026. Thousands of devotees arrive in the city ahead of the festival to witness the illuminated ghats, participate in Deep Daan and experience the traditional Hari-Har Milan celebrations.

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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi was observed on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Chaturdashi Tithi began at 2:36 AM on November 23 and ended at 11:42 PM on the same day.

The Nishita Kaal Muhurat, considered auspicious for the worship of Lord Vishnu, was from 11:41 PM on November 23 to 12:35 AM on November 24.

The early morning hours are considered significant for Lord Shiva's worship and the sacred Manikarnika Snan.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi highlights the spiritual connection between Shaivism and Vaishnavism. The Hari-Har Milan tradition conveys the belief that although Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped in different forms, their divine essence is one. This message of unity makes the festival especially meaningful in the holy city of Kashi.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any religious beliefs or practices. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any information.