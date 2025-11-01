Tulsi Vivah 2025: The holy festival of Tulsi Vivah marks the symbolic wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. Celebrated a day after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this ritual signifies the awakening of Lord Vishnu from His four-month divine rest or Chaturmas, and the start of the auspicious wedding season in Hindu tradition. The festival not only represents divine union but also heralds happiness, prosperity, and the return of auspicious times to Earth.

ALSO READ: November 2025 Auspicious Business Muhurat: Best Dates To Open A New Shop Or Start A Venture For Success

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Tulsi Vivah will be observed on Sunday, 2 November 2025. The Kartik Shukla Dwadashi Tithi begins at 7:31 AM on 2 November and ends at 5:07 AM on 3 November.

Since the auspicious Uday Tithi falls on 2 November, all devotees are advised to perform the Tulsi Vivah rituals on this date. On this sacred day, devotees adorn the Tulsi plant like a bride and perform her wedding with Lord Shaligram following traditional Vedic customs.

Essential Puja Samagri For Tulsi Vivah 2025

To perform the Tulsi–Shaligram wedding, devotees require a few sacred items. The essential Tulsi Vivah puja materials include:

Tulsi plant, red chunari, new sari, Shaligram idol, picture of Lord Vishnu, sacred thread (mauli), decorated wooden platform (chowki), flowers, seasonal fruits, sweets, sindoor, turmeric root, coconut, ghee lamp, incense sticks, Gangajal, banana leaves, mango leaves, betel leaves, Kalash, and items of bridal adornment such as bangles and vermilion.

Each of these items carries deep spiritual significance. For instance, the red chunari symbolises purity and devotion, while ghee lamps invite divine light and blessings into the home.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Puja Vidhi

Begin your day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the Tulsi pot thoroughly and decorate it with geru.

Place it on a decorated chowki and set up another chowki for the Shaligram idol.

Create a small mandap using sugarcane sticks, banana leaves, and flowers.

Fill a Kalash with water and place five mango leaves on top.

Light a ghee diya and begin the puja by dressing the Tulsi plant in a red chunari and new sari, adorning it with jewellery, sindoor, and bridal items.

Offer sweets, fruits, and flowers to the divine couple.

Next, hold the Shaligram idol in your hand and do parikrama of the Tulsi plant seven times, symbolising the seven sacred wedding vows. Finally, perform aarti and pray for marital harmony, prosperity, and divine grace.

Significance Of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah marks the end of the Chaturmas, a period when all auspicious activities are traditionally paused, and the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture. Spiritually, the union of Tulsi and Shaligram reflects the harmony between nature and divinity.

The festival reinforces the values of gratitude, purity, and devotion, encouraging devotees to nurture both spiritual and familial relationships with love and sincerity.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 is more than a religious celebration, it’s a reminder of devotion, gratitude, and the divine connection between humans and nature. As you prepare for this sacred occasion, may Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu bless your home with peace, prosperity, and unending happiness.