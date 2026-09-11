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English NewsReligionSuvendu Adhikari Eats Fish Bhog At Kalighat, Revives Bengal’s Food, Faith Debate

Suvendu Adhikari Eats Fish Bhog At Kalighat, Revives Bengal’s Food, Faith Debate

Suvendu Adhikari eats traditional fish bhog at Kalighat after Dhirendra Shastri's appeal to Bengali Hindus to avoid non-veg during Durga Puja.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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  • Dietary practices sparked political debate over Bengal's cultural traditions.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Kolkata's historic Kalighat temple has sparked fresh discussion over religion, dietary practices and Bengal's traditions. Adhikari was seen having fish bhog at the temple during Kaushiki Amavasya, days after Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urged Bengali Hindus to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. The episode has brought renewed attention to the longstanding practice at several temples in West Bengal, where fish and meat can form part of religious offerings.

Fish Bhog At Kalighat

Adhikari visited the Kalighat temple to observe Kaushiki Amavasya, an important occasion for Shakta devotees. Videos from the visit showed him sitting on the floor and eating bhog that included a large fish head, fried fish and basanti pulao. Fish has traditionally been offered to Goddess Kali at Kalighat, while sacrificial goat meat is also part of the temple's religious practices. Such offerings are subsequently consumed by devotees as prasad.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari highlighted Adhikari's visit while responding to the wider debate over dietary practices in Bengal.

He said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali's traditional Fish Bhog - respecting Bengal's faith, traditions, and way of life. Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal's interests, Bengal's traditions, and what is right for Bengal."

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Shastri’s Food Remark

The temple visit came against the backdrop of comments by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who had urged Bengali Hindus not to consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. The Bageshwar Dham chief had also described those who did not follow the appeal as "pakhandi."

Adhikari was asked about Shastri's remarks after offering prayers on Thursday. He said the preacher was entitled to his opinion but made it clear that people could decide whether to follow it. "As a Bengali, I also consume fish and meat as part of 'prasad' offered to God," he said, as per reports.

 

 

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Adhikari Explains Practice

Adhikari said his dietary choices vary depending on religious occasions and observances. He described himself as a Sanatani Hindu and said he follows sattvik food practices during certain periods.

"I am a Sanatani Hindu. On Mahashtami, when I worship Maa Durga, I consume sattvik food. During Kartik month also, I consume sattvik food. At the same time, I consume non-vegetarian food such as goat meat offered to Maa Kali," he said, as per the reports.

The issue has also acquired a political dimension in West Bengal, where the BJP has faced accusations of seeking to introduce dietary norms associated with northern India into a state where fish and meat are deeply embedded in food and cultural traditions.

The West Bengal BJP has rejected such suggestions. State party president Samik Bhattacharya has previously maintained that Bengalis would continue eating fish and meat and argued that religious figures should not dictate people's dietary choices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the traditional food offerings at Kalighat and some other West Bengal temples?

At Kalighat and several other temples in West Bengal, fish and sacrificial goat meat are traditionally offered to deities like Goddess Kali. These offerings are then consumed by devotees as prasad.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Kalighat Temple Suvendu Adhikari Fish Bhog
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