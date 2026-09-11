Suvendu Adhikari Eats Fish Bhog At Kalighat, Revives Bengal’s Food, Faith Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dietary practices sparked political debate over Bengal's cultural traditions.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to Kolkata's historic Kalighat temple has sparked fresh discussion over religion, dietary practices and Bengal's traditions. Adhikari was seen having fish bhog at the temple during Kaushiki Amavasya, days after Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urged Bengali Hindus to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. The episode has brought renewed attention to the longstanding practice at several temples in West Bengal, where fish and meat can form part of religious offerings.

Fish Bhog At Kalighat

Adhikari visited the Kalighat temple to observe Kaushiki Amavasya, an important occasion for Shakta devotees. Videos from the visit showed him sitting on the floor and eating bhog that included a large fish head, fried fish and basanti pulao. Fish has traditionally been offered to Goddess Kali at Kalighat, while sacrificial goat meat is also part of the temple's religious practices. Such offerings are subsequently consumed by devotees as prasad.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari highlighted Adhikari's visit while responding to the wider debate over dietary practices in Bengal.

He said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali's traditional Fish Bhog - respecting Bengal's faith, traditions, and way of life. Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal's interests, Bengal's traditions, and what is right for Bengal."

Let the controversy end where it should.



At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali’s traditional Fish Bhog — respecting Bengal’s faith, traditions and way of life.



Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal’s interests, Bengal’s traditions and… pic.twitter.com/aFgTw0gzsb — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) September 10, 2026

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Shastri’s Food Remark

The temple visit came against the backdrop of comments by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who had urged Bengali Hindus not to consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. The Bageshwar Dham chief had also described those who did not follow the appeal as "pakhandi."

Adhikari was asked about Shastri's remarks after offering prayers on Thursday. He said the preacher was entitled to his opinion but made it clear that people could decide whether to follow it. "As a Bengali, I also consume fish and meat as part of 'prasad' offered to God," he said, as per reports.

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Adhikari Explains Practice

Adhikari said his dietary choices vary depending on religious occasions and observances. He described himself as a Sanatani Hindu and said he follows sattvik food practices during certain periods.

"I am a Sanatani Hindu. On Mahashtami, when I worship Maa Durga, I consume sattvik food. During Kartik month also, I consume sattvik food. At the same time, I consume non-vegetarian food such as goat meat offered to Maa Kali," he said, as per the reports.

The issue has also acquired a political dimension in West Bengal, where the BJP has faced accusations of seeking to introduce dietary norms associated with northern India into a state where fish and meat are deeply embedded in food and cultural traditions.

The West Bengal BJP has rejected such suggestions. State party president Samik Bhattacharya has previously maintained that Bengalis would continue eating fish and meat and argued that religious figures should not dictate people's dietary choices.