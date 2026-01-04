×

Sunday Rituals: How Jaggery And Wheat Strengthen Luck, Health And Success? Know The Traditional Beliefs

Sunday is dedicated to Lord Surya in Hindu belief. Know how jaggery and wheat rituals, daan and arghya are believed to boost luck, health, success and family harmony.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

In Hindu belief, Sunday is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God), who is associated with inner strength, good health, leadership qualities, respect, and success. Jaggery and wheat are considered auspicious offerings linked to the Sun and are traditionally used in donations, rituals, and prayers to strengthen the Sun’s influence in one’s horoscope.

It is believed that using jaggery and wheat in religious practices helps invite positive energy into the home, ward off negative forces, and improve overall fortune. Devotees say that regular worship of the Sun brings gradual but meaningful positive changes in life.

ALSO READ: Ekadashi Vrat In January 2026: Check Out The Dates, Muhurats, And All About Shattila And Jaya Ekadashi

A Believed Remedy For Fulfilling Wishes

For those seeking fulfillment of wishes, Sunday is considered especially significant. According to traditional beliefs, offering a small quantity of wheat and jaggery wrapped in a red cloth to a needy person or a Brahmin on Sunday is regarded as an effective remedy.

This practice is believed to improve luck and help remove obstacles from stalled tasks. Many followers believe that such offerings can gradually reduce difficulties related to jobs, business, and government-related work, opening doors to new opportunities and success.

Correct Method Of Worship and Offering

As per religious customs, devotees are advised to offer water to the Sun during sunrise on Sunday. Water should be taken in a copper vessel and mixed with jaggery, red sandalwood, and a red flower before offering it as arghya to Surya Dev.

Following this, food prepared from wheat flour, such as a roti or laddoo, is offered as bhog and later consumed as prasad. This ritual is believed to enhance good fortune. Astrological traditions also suggest that eating a small piece of jaggery and drinking water before leaving the house for an important task is considered auspicious and may increase the chances of success.

Relief From Family And Health-Related Distress

Traditional belief also holds that if there is tension, conflict, or mental stress within the family, especially between father and son, a specific remedy may help. It is believed that immersing 1.25 kg of jaggery into flowing water of a sacred river for three consecutive Sundays can help restore harmony in family relationships and reduce long-standing troubles.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Sun Sunday Puja Vidhi Sunday Rituals Sun God Puja Jaggery And Wheat Remedies Good Luck Rituals Traditional Faith
