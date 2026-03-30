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HomeReligionSom Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat And Sacred Rituals To Seek Lord Shiv’s Blessings

Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat And Sacred Rituals To Seek Lord Shiv’s Blessings

Discover simple rituals and spiritual practices to enhance positivity, peace, and well-being through a powerful and sacred fasting tradition.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 07:03 AM (IST)

According to the Hindu calendar, Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha every month. This time, the fast falls today on Monday, March 30, making it a Som Pradosh Vrat, which is considered especially auspicious. Dedicated to Lord Shiv, this powerful vrat gains even more significance when it coincides with a Monday.

Observing Som Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring mental peace, good health, positivity, and prosperity. Devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Shiv are advised to perform specific rituals, chant sacred mantras, and offer prayers during this day.

ALSO READ: Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast

Perform Shiv Puja During Pradosh Kaal

The most auspicious time to perform the puja ritual is during the Pradosh Kaal. On March 30, 2026, the ideal time for worship is from 6:38 PM to 8:57 PM, giving devotees a window of 2 hours and 19 minutes to complete the rituals.

Chant Powerful Shiv Mantras

During the puja, chanting Shiv mantras is considered highly beneficial. Some of the powerful mantras include:

  • Om Namah Shivya
  • Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya
  • Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat
  • Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra
  • Karpur Gauram Karunavataaram

These mantras are believed to invoke divine blessings and spiritual strength.

Offer Sacred Items To Shivling

Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, wear clean clothes, and visit a Shiv temple or perform the puja at home. Offer pure water to the Shivling, followed by sandalwood, belpatra, dhatura, sugarcane juice, and honey. Avoid using tulsi leaves, conch shells, ketaki flowers, and kewda during the ritual.

Recite Nataraj Stuti

Chanting the Nataraj Stuti is another important ritual on this day. It is dedicated to Lord Shiv in his cosmic dancer form and is believed to enhance spiritual connection and devotion.

Donate Generously

Charity holds great importance on Som Pradosh Vrat. Donating food, white items, and seasonal fruits as per one’s capacity is said to please Lord Shiv and bring blessings of abundance and well-being.

Observing these rituals with devotion on Som Pradosh Vrat is believed to fulfill wishes and invite positivity into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shivling Puja Lord Shiv Puja Som Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat Benefits Monday Vrat Pradosh Vrat Rituals Shiv Mantra Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Today
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