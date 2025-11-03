Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Its Significance, Auspicious Timings For Puja, And More

Every month, Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, the auspicious Som Pradosh Vrat falls on November 3, coinciding with the Kartik Shukla Trayodashi Tithi. As it falls on a Monday, the day holds special importance for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Trayodashi Tithi And Panchang Details

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:37 AM on November 3 and end at 7:35 AM on November 4. This Som Pradosh Vrat will also witness the formation of several auspicious yogas and nakshatras, making the day spiritually significant.

Formation Of Harshan Yoga And Shivavas Yoga

On the day of Som Pradosh Vrat, the entire day will be under the influence of Harshan Yoga, which is considered highly favorable for performing Shiv-Parvati Puja. Additionally, the Shivavas Yoga will also be in effect. This rare yoga occurs when Lord Shiva is believed to reside on Nandi, his divine vehicle — a time regarded as extremely auspicious in the scriptures.

Ravi Yoga To Bring Good Health And Positivity

Along with these, Ravi Yoga will form on November 3 from 3:05 PM, continuing until the next morning. Worship performed during Ravi Yoga is believed to bestow good health, relieve mental and physical ailments, and bring overall well-being to the devotees.

Auspicious Time For Som Pradosh Puja

The most auspicious period to perform the Pradosh Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal. For Som Pradosh Vrat, the ideal puja timing will be from 7:25 PM to 9:30 PM. Devotees are advised to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during this time for maximum benefits.

Benefits Of Observing Som Pradosh Vrat

Fasting and worshiping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and the Moon on Som Pradosh Vrat is believed to bless devotees with good health, wealth, prosperity, and mental peace. This vrat is considered especially rewarding for those seeking divine grace and liberation from life’s difficulties.

