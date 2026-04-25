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HomeReligionSita Navami 2026 To Be Observed Today: Know Significance, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And More

Sita Navami 2026 To Be Observed Today: Know Significance, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And More

Sita Navami marks the appearance of Goddess Sita. Here’s its significance, puja rituals and timings followed by devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Jayanti, is being observed today, April 25, 2026, marking the divine appearance of Goddess Sita. Celebrated on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month, the day holds deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. Devotees believe that observing fasts and offering prayers on this occasion brings the same merit as performing sixteen types of charitable acts.

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Why Sita Navami Is Celebrated

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Sita did not take birth in the usual way but manifested from the Earth, which is why she is revered as Bhoomi Putri (daughter of the Earth). It is also believed that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita share the same birth constellation, making the observance of Sita Navami after Ram Navami especially significant.

Sita Navami 2026 Puja Muhurat

  • Navami Tithi Begins: April 24, 2026, at 7:21 PM
  • Navami Tithi Ends: April 25, 2026, at 6:27 PM
  • Madhyahna Muhurat: 10:58 AM to 1:34 PM

The Divine Appearance Of Goddess Sita

Sacred texts describe Goddess Sita as Ayonija, one who did not emerge from a womb but appeared directly from the Earth. According to the Hindu mythology, King Janak discovered a divine infant while ploughing a field on this auspicious day and accepted her as his daughter. She later came to be known as Sita and is regarded as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

Spiritual Significance Of The Day

Worshipping Goddess Sita on this day is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and abundance into one’s home. The observance is considered especially beneficial for married women, as it is associated with prayers for a long life of the husband and harmony in married life.

Sita Navami Rituals To Perform

Devotees perform special prayers dedicated to Goddess Sita and Lord Rama with proper rituals. Reciting texts like the Ramcharitmanas or Sundarkand is considered highly auspicious.

Since Goddess Sita is believed to have emerged from the Earth, worship of soil, fields, and farming tools like the plough is also practiced. Offering food grains, clothes, fruits, and water in charity is said to enhance prosperity.

Married women offer suhaag items such as bangles and vermilion, praying for marital bliss and longevity of their spouses. Feeding the poor and young girls is also considered highly meritorious and is believed to bring the blessings of Goddess Sita.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Goddess Sita Sita Navami Puja Rituals Sita Navami Significance Sita Navami 2026 Sita Navami Puja Muhurat
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