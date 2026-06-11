Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 On June 12: Rare Alignment, Pradosh Kaal Timings And Remedies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shukra Pradosh Vrat on June 12, 2026 brings wealth, prosperity.

Worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal (7:36-9:20 PM) for blessings.

Auspicious Yogas like Sarvartha Siddhi enhance puja benefits.

Follow specific puja steps: Abhishek, offerings, Shiva Chalisa, Aarti.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 12 June 2026. This day is considered highly auspicious for gaining wealth and prosperity. Know the puja muhurat, the correct method of worship, and the special planetary combinations forming on this day.

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Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is observed to attain wealth, happiness, prosperity, and success. Worshipping Lord Shiva during the Pradosh Kaal on this day is believed to grant divine blessings and Shiva Tatva.

Since Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and Pradosh Vrat is also a sacred time when even deities worship Lord Shiva, this day becomes highly significant for financial growth and prosperity. Know the auspicious muhurat for worship, the wealth-yielding yogas forming on this day, along with the complete puja method and important rules.

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Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Muhurat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Adhik Maas will begin on 12 June 2026 at 7:36 PM and will end on 13 June 2026 at 4:07 PM. Therefore, the worship should be performed during the Pradosh Kaal.

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: 7:36 PM - 9:20 PM

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 5:23 AM - 6:28 AM (morning)

Sukarma Yog: Begins after 9:26 PM

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Shukra Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean, pure clothes.

Calm your mind, remember Lord Shiva, and take a vow of fasting with devotion.

The worship method of Friday Trayodashi Pradosh Vrat is similar to Soma Pradosh Vrat; white-colored foods and kheer are commonly consumed in this fast.

Clean the worship area and home temple properly and purify it with Gangajal.

Install an idol of Lord Shiva or the Shiva family on a clean altar.

Begin the worship by chanting “Om Namah Shivaya.”

Perform Abhishek of the Shivling with Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Gangajal).

Offer Belpatra, Dhatura, Bhang, and Shami leaves to Lord Shiva.

Apply white sandalwood paste and offer Akshat and Kaner flowers.

Light a ghee lamp and spend time in devotion and meditation.

Recite Shiva Chalisa and listen to or read the Pradosh Vrat Katha.

Conclude the puja with Shiva Aarti and pray for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]