Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Kalratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025 saptami is be marked by Kalratri Puja on September 29. Check auspicious timings, puja vidhi, favourite colour, bhog, and significance of the seventh form of Goddess Durga.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri holds immense significance and is celebrated as Maha Saptami. This year, Sharadiya Navratri or Durga Puja’s Saptami Puja will be observed on Monday, September 29, 2025, dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, the seventh form of Goddess Durga.

According to belief, in this fierce form, Goddess Durga annihilated the demons, symbolizing the destruction of evil and negative forces. Worshipping Goddess Kalaratri is said to bring protection from fear and eliminate negative energies.

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will begin on September 28 at 2:27 PM and conclude on September 29 at 4:31 PM. Based on Udaya Tithi, the main Saptami Puja will be observed on September 29.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri Day 7 Wishes: Messages And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Day Dedicated To Maa Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri Puja Shubh Muhurat

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 2:11 PM to 2:58 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 6:09 PM to 6:33 PM

Goddess Kalaratri Puja Vidhi

On the day of Saptami, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath before preparing for rituals. The idol or image of Goddess Kalaratri is placed at the worship site and sanctified with Gangajal. Devotees then offer red sandalwood, vermilion, red and yellow flowers, fruits, sweets, and other offerings. Incense and lamps are lit, followed by chanting of mantras, and the day’s rituals conclude with the family performing aarti.

Favourite Bhog Of Goddess To Offer

Goddess Kalaratri is fond of jaggery (gur). Devotees offer jaggery or jaggery-based sweets as prasad during the puja.

Auspicious Colour Of The Day

The goddess is associated with the red colour or peacock green colour, and devotees are encouraged to offer red flowers or wear red or peacock green attire while worshipping her.

The Form Of Goddess Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri, the seventh form of Goddess Durga, is described as fearsome yet auspicious, also revered as Shubhankari. She is depicted with a dark complexion, disheveled hair, and adorned with a garland of skulls. Riding a donkey, she has four arms, one in abhaya mudra (gesture of protection), another in var mudra (gesture of blessing), while the remaining hold an iron hook and a sword. Her worship symbolises the destruction of fear, evil, and negative energies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Goddess Kalratri Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri Day 7
Embed widget