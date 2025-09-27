Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri Day 5: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Skandamata

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Panchami is be marked by Skandamata Puja on September 27. Check auspicious timings, puja vidhi, favorite color, bhog, and significance of the fifth form of Goddess Durga.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri is usually celebrated for nine days, but this year the festival will extend for 10 days due to an additional tithi (date) in the Hindu calendar. This has caused some confusion among devotees about which goddess will be worshipped on which day.

According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri falls on Saturday, September 27, 2025, when devotees will worship the fifth form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Skandamata. Earlier, because of the extension in the Tritiya Tithi, Goddess Chandraghanta was worshipped on both September 24 and 25.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri Day 5 Wishes: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Close Ones

Navratri Day 5 Puja Muhurat

  • Brahma Muhurat: 04:36 AM to 05:24 AM
  • Morning Muhurat: 07:50 AM to 09:19 AM
  • Afternoon Muhurat: 12:17 PM to 01:46 PM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM
  • Evening Muhurat: 06:30 PM to 07:42 PM

Puja Vidhi To Worship Goddess Skandamata

On September 27, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes, preferably in green or yellow, which is considered auspicious on this day. After taking a vow for fasting and worship, clean the puja space and sprinkle Gangajal to purify the area. Place a wooden platform covered with a red cloth and install an image or idol of Goddess Skandamata. Offer garlands, flowers, kumkum, fruits, sindoor, turmeric, mehendi, and other sacred items. Devotees also chant the mantra:

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Skandamata Rupena Samsthita,
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.”

Significance Of Worshipping Goddess Skandamata

Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She is revered as the mother of Lord Kartikey (Skanda), which gives her the name. The goddess is depicted with a fair complexion, seated on a lotus, holding Lord Skanda in her lap. She has four arms, two holding lotus flowers, one in Abhaya Mudra (granting fearlessness), and the other carrying her son.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
