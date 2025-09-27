Shardiya Navratri Day 5: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Skandamata

Shardiya Navratri is usually celebrated for nine days, but this year the festival will extend for 10 days due to an additional tithi (date) in the Hindu calendar. This has caused some confusion among devotees about which goddess will be worshipped on which day.

According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri falls on Saturday, September 27, 2025, when devotees will worship the fifth form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Skandamata. Earlier, because of the extension in the Tritiya Tithi, Goddess Chandraghanta was worshipped on both September 24 and 25.

Navratri Day 5 Puja Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 04:36 AM to 05:24 AM

04:36 AM to 05:24 AM Morning Muhurat: 07:50 AM to 09:19 AM

07:50 AM to 09:19 AM Afternoon Muhurat: 12:17 PM to 01:46 PM

12:17 PM to 01:46 PM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

11:48 AM to 12:36 PM Evening Muhurat: 06:30 PM to 07:42 PM

Puja Vidhi To Worship Goddess Skandamata

On September 27, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes, preferably in green or yellow, which is considered auspicious on this day. After taking a vow for fasting and worship, clean the puja space and sprinkle Gangajal to purify the area. Place a wooden platform covered with a red cloth and install an image or idol of Goddess Skandamata. Offer garlands, flowers, kumkum, fruits, sindoor, turmeric, mehendi, and other sacred items. Devotees also chant the mantra:

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Skandamata Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.”

Significance Of Worshipping Goddess Skandamata

Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She is revered as the mother of Lord Kartikey (Skanda), which gives her the name. The goddess is depicted with a fair complexion, seated on a lotus, holding Lord Skanda in her lap. She has four arms, two holding lotus flowers, one in Abhaya Mudra (granting fearlessness), and the other carrying her son.

