Shardiya Navratri Day 4: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Kushmanda

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the creator of the universe, whose blessings bring health, prosperity, strength, and spiritual growth.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Kushmanda, who is revered as the creator of the universe. It is believed that her blessings bring happiness, prosperity, good health, longevity, strength, and fame.

According to scriptures, Goddess Kushmanda removes sorrow, diseases, and poverty, while infusing positive energy into the lives of her devotees.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 4: Share These Heartfelt Messages To Your Close Ones

Significance Of Goddess Kushmanda’s Worship

Goddess Kushmanda is considered the divine power who created the universe with her radiant smile. She is the source of light and energy, driving away darkness from human life. Her worship is said to increase health, strength, intellect, and fortune, while eliminating suffering and negativity. Devotees also believe that she grants peace of mind, spiritual growth, and prosperity.

  • Creator of the Universe: Goddess Kushmanda is the Adi Shakti who formed the cosmos with her divine smile.
  • Source of Light and Energy: Just as the sun illuminates the earth, she fills life with her infinite radiance.
  • Spiritual Growth: Her devotion provides inner peace and harmony.
  • Prosperity and Happiness: Worshiping her brings wealth, fortune, and overall well-being.
  • Relief from Negativity: Her blessings remove pain, illness, and obstacles.
  • Wisdom and Focus: Students particularly benefit, as she enhances intelligence and concentration.
  • Goddess of Yoga and Meditation: Goddess Kushmanda is also worshipped as the goddess who bestows balance and tranquility.

Rituals To Worship Goddess Kushmanda

As per traditions, devotees wake up early, bathe, and purify their homes and worship space with Ganga water. A picture or idol of Goddess Kushmanda is placed at the altar, and offerings of fruits, flowers, turmeric, vermillion, rice grains, incense, and lamps are made.

Special offerings include white pumpkin (kushmanda) or its flowers, which are considered auspicious. Devotees also present sweets, coconuts, and other white food items. The rituals conclude with lighting a ghee lamp, performing the aarti, chanting her mantras, and reciting the Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati. Finally, worshippers seek forgiveness for any mistakes during the prayers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
