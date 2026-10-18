Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Bhog And Aarti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanya Pujan and offerings characterize Maha Ashtami's important rituals.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 is being celebrated with devotion across the country, with the eighth day dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. Maha Ashtami will be observed on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Maa Mahagauri symbolises purity, peace, compassion and divine grace. Devotees worship her to seek relief from difficulties, spiritual growth, prosperity and happiness. The day is also considered highly auspicious for Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Here is everything you need to know about Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi, auspicious timings, mantra, bhog and aarti.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 8: Date And Ashtami Tithi

Day: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Goddess worshipped: Maa Mahagauri

Festival: Maha Ashtami

Ashtami Tithi begins: October 18, 2026, at 7:27 AM

Ashtami Tithi ends: October 19, 2026, at 8:51 AM

Day 8 colour: Purple

Devotees should note that the timings may vary according to the local Panchang and geographical location. Those planning Kanya Pujan should check the auspicious timings for their city.

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Who Is Maa Mahagauri?

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga and is associated with purity, serenity and spiritual enlightenment. Her name means exceptionally fair or radiant, reflecting her divine brilliance and peaceful nature.

She is traditionally depicted wearing white clothes and riding a white bull. She has four arms, holding a trident and a damru in two hands, while the other two hands are shown in protective and blessing gestures.

According to Hindu beliefs, Maa Mahagauri attained her radiant appearance after Lord Shiva cleansed Goddess Parvati with the sacred waters of the Ganga following her intense penance in the Himalayas. Her form represents the triumph of purity over negativity and the transformative power of unwavering devotion.

Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Mahagauri helps remove obstacles, cleanse past sins and bring peace, happiness and prosperity into their lives.

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Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi For Day 8

Devotees can follow these steps to worship Maa Mahagauri on Maha Ashtami:

Morning preparations: Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Purple is the suggested colour for the eighth day of Navratri 2026. Clean the puja area: Clean the place of worship and sprinkle Gangajal, if available, to purify the surroundings. Prepare the altar: Place an image or idol of Maa Mahagauri on the altar. Light a ghee diya and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha before beginning the puja. Offer flowers and chandan: Offer fresh flowers, preferably white flowers such as jasmine, along with sandalwood paste, kumkum and akshat (unbroken rice grains). Offer bhog: Present coconut or sweets prepared with coconut to Maa Mahagauri. Devotees may also offer fruits and other vegetarian preparations. Chant the mantra: Recite Maa Mahagauri's mantra with devotion. Many devotees chant it 108 times using a mala. Perform the aarti: Conclude the puja by performing Maa Mahagauri's aarti and distributing the prasad among family members.

Maa Mahagauri Mantra For Navratri Day 8

Devotees can chant the following mantra while worshipping Maa Mahagauri:

Mool Mantra:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah.

Dhyana Mantra:

Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih.

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyan Mahadeva Pramodada.

Chanting these mantras with devotion is believed to bring peace of mind, positive energy and spiritual strength.

Maa Mahagauri Bhog: What To Offer On Maha Ashtami?

Coconut and sweets made from coconut are traditionally associated with Maa Mahagauri's worship. Devotees can offer fresh coconut, coconut barfi, fruits, milk-based sweets and other vegetarian preparations as bhog. Halwa, puri and black chana are especially significant during Kanya Pujan, a popular Maha Ashtami tradition in many households. After the rituals, the food is served to young girls as a sacred offering.

Maa Mahagauri Aarti

The aarti is an important part of the Maha Ashtami puja. Devotees can sing the traditional Maa Mahagauri aarti while offering a lit diya and praying for the Goddess's blessings.

Jai Mahagauri Mata, Maiya Jai Mahagauri Mata,

Bhavani Gauri Mata, Jai Mahagauri Mata.

Devotees may also recite their family's customary Maa Durga or Maa Mahagauri aarti, as traditions can differ across regions.

Kanya Pujan On Maha Ashtami

Kanya Pujan is one of the most important rituals performed on the eighth and ninth days of Navratri. Devotees invite young girls into their homes, wash their feet as a mark of respect, apply tilak and offer food, including halwa, puri and black chana.

Some families also worship a young boy, traditionally called a Langur or Bhairav, alongside the girls. After the meal, devotees offer gifts, fruits or money and seek the children's blessings.

The ritual represents respect for feminine energy and the belief that the Goddess resides in every girl child. Families may perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami or Navami, depending on their traditions and the prevailing tithi.

Spiritual Significance Of Maa Mahagauri Puja

Maa Mahagauri represents inner purification, forgiveness, peace and renewal. Her worship reminds devotees that faith, patience and spiritual discipline can help overcome difficulties and restore positivity.

As devotees celebrate Maha Ashtami on October 18, 2026, offering prayers to Maa Mahagauri is an opportunity to seek her blessings for harmony, prosperity and happiness. Through puja, mantra chanting, bhog and aarti, devotees express gratitude and strengthen their faith during the auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.