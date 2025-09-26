Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri Day 5 Wishes: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Close Ones

Navratri Day 5 is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, the divine mother of Kartikeya. Devotees worship her with devotion on Panchami to seek blessings of peace, clarity, and happiness.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, the divine mother of Lord Kartikeya. On this day, devotees observe fasts, perform puja rituals, and offer prayers with utmost devotion. Skandamata, who carries her son Kartikeya on her lap, symbolizes purity, compassion, and motherly love. Worshipping her is believed to bring peace, clarity, and prosperity into one’s life.

Celebrate this sacred day not just with puja and devotion but also by spreading positivity and warmth through heartfelt wishes and messages. Share these with your loved ones to seek the blessings of Maa Skandamata for their happiness, health, and success.

Messages For Navratri Day 5 Puja

  • "May Goddess Skandamata bless you with purity of heart and mind this Navratri."
  • "On the fifth day of Navratri, may Maa Skandamata remove all worries from your life."
  • "May the divine mother hold you in her care and shower endless blessings."
  • "Skandamata’s grace fills hearts with compassion and wisdom, may you always feel her presence."
  • "On this holy Panchami, may your life be filled with peace and positivity."
  • "Wishing you divine blessings of Maa Skandamata for clarity and strength in every step."
  • "May the mother of Kartikeya guide you towards spiritual awakening and success."
  • "On Navratri Day 5, may Maa Skandamata protect you like a mother protects her child."
  • "May your heart be pure, your soul be calm, and your mind be free with Maa’s grace."
  • "May this Navratri Panchami bring you closer to divine light and inner peace."
  • "On this sacred day, may your prayers be heard and wishes fulfilled."
  • "Wishing you a day of devotion, purity, and divine bliss with Skandamata’s blessings."
  • "May the goddess of compassion and love shower her grace upon you and your family. "
  • "Skandamata holds Kartikeya in her lap; may she hold your life in her divine care."

Thoughtful Wishes To Share On This Day

  • "Happy Navratri Day 5! May Maa Skandamata bless your life with joy and peace."
  • "Wishing you divine strength and purity on this Panchami of Navratri."
  • "May Maa Skandamata fulfill your prayers and bring happiness to your family."
  • "Sending warm wishes on Navratri Day 5, may love and harmony surround you."
  • "On this sacred day, may Maa’s blessings light up your life with wisdom."
  • "Happy Panchami! May your devotion bring endless blessings of Skandamata."
  • "Wishing you spiritual growth, inner peace, and prosperity this Navratri."
  • "May your heart shine with the love and compassion of Maa Skandamata."
  • "Happy Navratri! May the fifth form of Maa Durga protect and bless your home."
  • "Happy Panchami! May Maa Skandamata’s presence bring love to your life."
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Happy Navratri Durga Puja 2025 Navratri Day 5 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Navratri Day 5 Wishes Navratri Day 5 Greetings
