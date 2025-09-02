Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Date: The Festival To Be Celebrated For 10 Days This Year — Know Its Significance

Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Date: The Festival To Be Celebrated For 10 Days This Year — Know Its Significance

Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Date: Navratri will be marked by a rare 10-day celebration starting September 22, with auspicious tithi extension and Vijayadashami falling on October 2.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Sharadiya Navratri is considered the most auspicious time for worshipping Goddess Durga. Devotees observe nine days of fasting and rituals, and on the tenth day, Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated. This year, Sharadiya Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025.

It is believed that worshipping the Goddess during Navratri removes sorrows from life and brings positivity and strength. Interestingly, this year a rare astrological coincidence is also taking place.

10 Days Celebration

Unlike the usual nine days, this year Navratri will extend to 10 days. The festival will start on September 22 and conclude with Durga Visarjan on October 2, which also marks Vijayadashami.

The extension is due to the Tritiya Tithi (third lunar day) falling on two consecutive days, September 24 and 25. Hence, Mahanavami will be observed on October 1, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, along with Kanya Pujan and Havan rituals.

What Does The Extension Of Tithi Indicate?

According to astrologers and scriptures, a reduction in tithi during Navratri is considered inauspicious. However, an increase in tithi is believed to be highly auspicious, symbolizing prosperity and well-being in the coming times.

Adding to the significance, this year Goddess Durga is said to arrive on an elephant, which also signifies abundance and happiness. With both these positive omens, Sharadiya Navratri 2025 is expected to bring blessings and positive changes in the lives of devotees.

Importance Of The Nine Days

As per mythology, Goddess Durga fought a fierce battle against the demon Mahishasura for nine days. On the tenth day, she achieved victory, which is celebrated as Vijayadashami. Since then, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped with devotion during Navratri.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
