Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom September 2026 calendar includes Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Pitru Paksha.

Hartalika Teej, Paryushan, Mahalakshmi fasts are also observed.

Mothers observe special fasts for children's health, longevity.

September 2026 Festival Calendar: September 2026 will be a very special month from a religious perspective, as it will witness important festivals and religious occasions such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Pitru Paksha. This period, which falls at the junction of the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin, is associated with the worship of Lord Krishna, Ganpati, and the ancestors.

This month, married women will observe the Hartalika Teej fast, the Jain festival of Paryushan will also begin, and the Mahalakshmi fast will be observed to appease Goddess Lakshmi. See the full calendar for important fasts and festivals in September here.

Fasts And festivals In September 2026 ALSO READ | Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Puja Time, Moonrise And Significance Of Five-Faced Ganesha

September 1, 2026 – Nag Panchami (Gujarat)

September 2, 2026 – Hala Shashti

September 2, 2026 – Randhan Chhath

September 3, 2026 - Sheetla Satam

September 4, 2026 – Krishna Janmashtami, Vindhyavasini Jayanti, Kalashtami

September 5, 2026 – Dahi Handi

September 5, 2026 – Goga Navami, Teachers' Day

September 7, 2026 – Bach Baras Dwadashi, Aja Ekadashi

September 8, 2026 – Paryushan begins, Bhauma Pradosh fast

September 9, 2026 – Monthly Shivaratri

September 11, 2026 – Pola, Bhadrapada Amavasya

September 13, 2026 – Varaha Jayanti

14 September 2026- Hartalika Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Gauri Habba

September 15, 2026 – Rishi Panchami

September 16, 2026 – Balarama Jayanti

September 17, 2026 - Vishwakarma Puja, Virgo Sankranti

September 18, 2026 – Durva Ashtami

September 19, 2026 – Radha Ashtami

September 19, 2026 – Mahalakshmi Vrat begins

September 22, 2026 – Parivartani Ekadashi, Kalki Dwadashi

September 23, 2026 – Vamana Jayanti, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti

September 24, 2026 - Guru Pradosh Vrat

September 25, 2026 – Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi

September 26, 2026 – Full Moon Shraddha, Bhadrapada Purnima fast

September 27, 2026 – Pitru Paksha begins, Pratipada Shraddha

September 28, 2026 – Dwitiya Shraddha

29 September 2026- Tritiya Shraddha, Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi

September 30, 2026 – Chaturthi Shraddha and Panchami Shraddha

Special Fasts Related To Children In September

Three special fasts related to children will be observed in September: Hala Shashthi, Bach Baras, and Janmashtami. On Hala Shashthi, mothers observe a fast to pray for their children's long life, good health, happiness, and prosperity. Bach Baras, also known as Vatsa Dwadashi, is a festival associated with the well-being of children. On this day, mothers fast for their children's long life, health, and well-being. It is traditional to worship cows and calves on this day. Worshiping Krishna on Janmashtami is considered especially important for the well-being of children and for the well-being of children. By worshipping the form of Bal Gopal, parents pray for their children's well-being, health, wisdom, and a bright future.

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FAQs

Is the Hala Shashthi fast observed solely for the long life of children?

Along with praying for the longevity of their children, Hala Shashthi also prays for their good health, happiness, and prosperity in life. Mothers observe a fast and worship on this day for the well-being and protection of their children. What is the difference between Bach Baras and Hala Shashthi?

Both festivals are associated with the well-being of children, but their worship traditions differ. Hala Shashthi is associated with Lord Balarama, while Bach Baras has a special tradition of worshipping the cow and calf. On both occasions, wishes are made for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of children. What connection does the worship of Bal Gopal on Janmashtami have with children?

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. In the form of Bal Gopal, Krishna is worshipped with a sense of affection. Therefore, parents pray to God on this day for the health, wisdom, happiness, and a bright future for their children. Which fast is considered the most important for children in September 2026? Hala Shashthi and Bach Baras

are particularly important for the well-being of children, as both are dedicated to the long life and health of children. On Janmashtami, prayers are also offered for the well-being of children by worshipping Bal Krishna.