Santan Saptami 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, And Vrat Vidhi

Santan Saptami 2025: In Hinduism, Santan Saptami Vrat holds immense importance, especially for mothers who observe it for the long life, health, and prosperity of their children. This sacred vrat is observed every year on the Shukla Paksh Saptami of Bhadrapad month. Devotees believe that by performing this vrat with devotion, one can receive the blessings of longevity and protection for their children, while removing obstacles from their lives.

Santan Saptami 2025 Date And Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Santan Saptami in 2025 will be observed on Sunday, August 30, 2025.

Saptami Tithi Begins: August 29, 2025 at 8:25 PM

August 29, 2025 at 8:25 PM Saptami Tithi Ends: August 30, 2025 at 10:46 PM

August 30, 2025 at 10:46 PM Auspicious Puja Muhurat (Nishita Kaal): 11:05 AM to 12:47 PM

On this day, women observe a fast and worship Lord Surya and Santan Gopal for the well-being of their children.

Significance Of Santan Saptami Vrat 2025

Religious scriptures mention that observing this vrat helps remove negative influences from a child’s life. It is believed that mothers who keep this vrat with faith are blessed with their children’s protection, good fortune, and long life. The vrat also ensures overall happiness and prosperity in the family.

Santan Saptami Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

Women observing the vrat follow these rituals with devotion:

Wake up early before sunrise, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes.

Offer Arghya to Lord Surya and light a diya before the idol or image of Santan Gopal.

Chant special mantras for the wellbeing and prosperity of children.

Observe a fast throughout the day and conclude it in the evening by listening to the Santan Saptami Katha.

Distribute prasad and pray for the long life and happiness of children.

Santan Saptami Vrat 2025 Udhyapan Ritual

According to tradition, if a child’s marriage has been performed in the same year, Udhyapan of Santan Saptami should also be done. In this ritual, devotees prepare 13 sweet bajra pooris, place a one-rupee coin and a sari in the puja, and later offer it to an elderly woman in the family, usually the mother-in-law or sister-in-law, while seeking her blessings.