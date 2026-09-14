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English NewsReligionRishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance

Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance

Rishi Panchami 2026 will be observed on September 15. The festival honours the Saptarishis and Arundhati and is associated with purification, fasting, and worship.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishi Panchami honors Saptarishis on September 15, 2026.
  • Ritual includes 108 Apamarg twig brushes for purification.
  • Fast involves specific foods and avoiding disputes, anger.

Rishi Panchami 2026: The Rishi Panchami fast is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami, which falls on September 15, 2026. This festival is considered an occasion to pay respect to the Saptarishis and Arundhati. Fasting, bathing, purification, and worship of the Saptarishis hold special significance on this day. A special tradition of Rishi Panchami is associated with the use of an Apamarg (or Chirchita) toothbrush. Many fasting practices prescribe brushing the toothbrush 108 times.

Why Is Datun (Toothbrush) Done 108 Times?

The Rishi Panchami fasting ritual includes the tradition of brushing teeth with Apamarga twigs before bathing in the morning. Some rituals mention brushing teeth with 108 twigs. Bathing is then followed. Religiously, this is associated with the purification of the body and mind.

Rishi Panchami is considered a fast for self-purification and atonement for sins, both known and unknown. Therefore, brushing teeth and bathing are seen as symbols of internal restraint along with external purification. In Hinduism, the number 108 is associated with perfection and spiritual practice. 

ALSO READ | When Is Rishi Panchami, September 15th Or 16th? Know The Date, Puja Muhurat And Why Sages Are Worshipped

What Should One Eat?

A special feature of Rishi Panchami is that in many fasting practices, grains grown on plowed land are not consumed. On Rishi Panchami, not only abstaining from food is important, but also gratitude to the sages, self-control, pure conduct, and a sense of atonement for sins committed, both knowingly and unknowingly.

  • Sama or Sava or Mordhan
  • Fruit
  • root vegetable
  • Milk and yogurt

Rishi Panchami Puja Materials

  • Picture of the seven sages
  • Water
  • Panchamrit
  • Flower
  • Akshat
  • Sandalwood
  • Roli
  • Lamp
  • Sunlight
  • Kapoor
  • Fruit
  • Sweet
  • Coconut
  • Betel leaf and betel nut
  • Kalava
  • Naivedya
  • Satvik food

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: When Is 1.5-Day Ganpati Visarjan? Know Date And Rituals

Do Not Do These Things On Rishi Panchami

  •   Stay away from unnecessary disputes and maintain control over your speech.
  • Do not let anger dominate you; try to keep your mind calm and positive.
  • Avoid using harsh words or behaving disrespectfully towards anyone.
  • Do not make worship a means of show-off; give priority to devotion and simplicity.
  • While fasting, keep in mind the capacity of your body; do not do hard fasting by putting pressure on your health.

FAQs

1. Why wear 108 tooth sticks on Rishi Panchami?
It is considered a symbol of purification and self-control.

2. What to eat on Rishi Panchami?
You can eat sama, fruits, tubers, milk, and yogurt.

3. What are the Rishi Panchami Puja materials?
Flowers, rice grains, sandalwood paste, roli, lamps, fruits, naivedya, etc.

4. Avoid anger, arguments, harsh words, and ostentation on Rishi Panchami.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com  does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rishi Panchami?

Rishi Panchami is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami (September 15, 2026) to pay respect to the Saptarishis and Arundhati. It emphasizes fasting, bathing, purification, and worship.

Why is the Apamarg toothbrush used 108 times during Rishi Panchami?

Brushing 108 times with an Apamarg twig is a ritual for purification of body and mind. It symbolizes internal restraint and external purification, with 108 representing perfection in Hinduism.

What foods are permitted during Rishi Panchami fasting?

During Rishi Panchami, foods like Sama/Sava/Mordhan, fruits, root vegetables, milk, and yogurt are consumed. Grains grown on plowed land are typically avoided.

What should be avoided on Rishi Panchami?

On Rishi Panchami, avoid unnecessary disputes, anger, harsh words, and making worship a show-off. It's also advised not to fast beyond your physical capacity.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishi Panchami Date Rishi Panchami 2026 Rishi Panchami Vrat Rishi Panchami Puja 108 Datun Apamarg Datun Rishi Panchami Fasting Rules
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