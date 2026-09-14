Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishi Panchami honors Saptarishis on September 15, 2026.

Ritual includes 108 Apamarg twig brushes for purification.

Fast involves specific foods and avoiding disputes, anger.

Rishi Panchami 2026: The Rishi Panchami fast is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami, which falls on September 15, 2026. This festival is considered an occasion to pay respect to the Saptarishis and Arundhati. Fasting, bathing, purification, and worship of the Saptarishis hold special significance on this day. A special tradition of Rishi Panchami is associated with the use of an Apamarg (or Chirchita) toothbrush. Many fasting practices prescribe brushing the toothbrush 108 times.

Why Is Datun (Toothbrush) Done 108 Times?

The Rishi Panchami fasting ritual includes the tradition of brushing teeth with Apamarga twigs before bathing in the morning. Some rituals mention brushing teeth with 108 twigs. Bathing is then followed. Religiously, this is associated with the purification of the body and mind.

Rishi Panchami is considered a fast for self-purification and atonement for sins, both known and unknown. Therefore, brushing teeth and bathing are seen as symbols of internal restraint along with external purification. In Hinduism, the number 108 is associated with perfection and spiritual practice.

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What Should One Eat?

A special feature of Rishi Panchami is that in many fasting practices, grains grown on plowed land are not consumed. On Rishi Panchami, not only abstaining from food is important, but also gratitude to the sages, self-control, pure conduct, and a sense of atonement for sins committed, both knowingly and unknowingly.

Sama or Sava or Mordhan

Fruit

root vegetable

Milk and yogurt

Rishi Panchami Puja Materials

Picture of the seven sages

Water

Panchamrit

Flower

Akshat

Sandalwood

Roli

Lamp

Sunlight

Kapoor

Fruit

Sweet

Coconut

Betel leaf and betel nut

Kalava

Naivedya

Satvik food

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Do Not Do These Things On Rishi Panchami

Stay away from unnecessary disputes and maintain control over your speech.

Do not let anger dominate you; try to keep your mind calm and positive.

Avoid using harsh words or behaving disrespectfully towards anyone.

Do not make worship a means of show-off; give priority to devotion and simplicity.

While fasting, keep in mind the capacity of your body; do not do hard fasting by putting pressure on your health.

FAQs

1. Why wear 108 tooth sticks on Rishi Panchami?

It is considered a symbol of purification and self-control.

2. What to eat on Rishi Panchami?

You can eat sama, fruits, tubers, milk, and yogurt.

3. What are the Rishi Panchami Puja materials?

Flowers, rice grains, sandalwood paste, roli, lamps, fruits, naivedya, etc.

4. Avoid anger, arguments, harsh words, and ostentation on Rishi Panchami.