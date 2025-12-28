×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRaviwar Pujan Vidhi: How Sunday Puja Of Surya, Vishnu, Durga, And Bhairav Brings Health, Success, And Blessings

Raviwar Pujan Vidhi: How Sunday Puja Of Surya, Vishnu, Durga, And Bhairav Brings Health, Success, And Blessings

Read about the powerful Raviwar Pujan Vidhi and learn how worshipping Surya, Vishnu, Durga and Bhairav on Sunday brings health, success, protection and wish fulfilment.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hindu tradition, each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity, and Sunday holds a deeply sacred place as the day of Lord Surya, the divine Sun God. Devotees believe that observing the proper Raviwar Pujan Vidhi not only strengthens physical and mental health but also brings honour, success, protection from negative forces and fulfilment of heartfelt wishes. Along with Surya Dev, worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga and Lord Bhairav on Sunday is considered especially auspicious and spiritually powerful.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala Mandala Puja 2025 Guide: Know Date, Sacred Timings, Rituals, Rules, And Spiritual Significance

Raviwar Pujan Vidhi For Surya Dev

(Image Source: Pinterest/shubhganeshlaabh)
(Image Source: Pinterest/shubhganeshlaabh)

According to scriptures, Surya Dev is the only deity visible in physical form, making His worship extremely potent. Begin the day early with a ritual bath and wear red-coloured clothes, which symbolise energy and power. Offer water mixed with Gangajal in a copper vessel while facing the rising sun and chant the sacred mantra “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah”. This daily practice is believed to bless devotees with confidence, vitality, clarity of mind and long-lasting success.

Sunday Puja Of Goddess Durga For Peace And Strength

(Image Source: Pinterest/Vedicstories)
(Image Source: Pinterest/Vedicstories)

Performing Durga Puja on Sunday removes obstacles, fear and inner negativity. Light a ghee lamp before the goddess and offer red clothes, vermilion, sandalwood, red flowers, rice, fruits and sweets. Recite the powerful Durga Mahamantra:

“Sarvamangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute.”

This pujan brings emotional balance, household harmony and divine protection.

Bhairav Puja On Sunday For Protection From Negativity

(Image Source: Pinterest/drsrinivasyc)
(Image Source: Pinterest/drsrinivasyc)

Worshipping Lord Bhairav on Sunday safeguards devotees from negative energies and removes hidden obstacles. Offer flowers, coconut oil, betel leaves, black sesame seeds, urad dal, incense and camphor while chanting “Om Kaal Bhairavaya Namah.” This puja strengthens courage, removes fear and attracts powerful protective blessings.

Vishnu Puja On Sunday For Prosperity And Grace

(Image Source: Pinterest/wqo2323wqo)
(Image Source: Pinterest/wqo2323wqo)

Light a lamp before Lord Vishnu and apply yellow sandalwood tilak while offering prayers. Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay Namah” after the puja. Devotees believe Vishnu worship on Sunday ensures lasting happiness, prosperity and the constant grace of Goddess Lakshmi in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Vishnu Puja Surya Dev Puja Sunday Puja Vidhi Raviwar Puja Sunday Worship Bhairav Puja
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
World
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget