In Hindu tradition, each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity, and Sunday holds a deeply sacred place as the day of Lord Surya, the divine Sun God. Devotees believe that observing the proper Raviwar Pujan Vidhi not only strengthens physical and mental health but also brings honour, success, protection from negative forces and fulfilment of heartfelt wishes. Along with Surya Dev, worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga and Lord Bhairav on Sunday is considered especially auspicious and spiritually powerful.

Raviwar Pujan Vidhi For Surya Dev

(Image Source: Pinterest/shubhganeshlaabh)

According to scriptures, Surya Dev is the only deity visible in physical form, making His worship extremely potent. Begin the day early with a ritual bath and wear red-coloured clothes, which symbolise energy and power. Offer water mixed with Gangajal in a copper vessel while facing the rising sun and chant the sacred mantra “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah”. This daily practice is believed to bless devotees with confidence, vitality, clarity of mind and long-lasting success.

Sunday Puja Of Goddess Durga For Peace And Strength

(Image Source: Pinterest/Vedicstories)

Performing Durga Puja on Sunday removes obstacles, fear and inner negativity. Light a ghee lamp before the goddess and offer red clothes, vermilion, sandalwood, red flowers, rice, fruits and sweets. Recite the powerful Durga Mahamantra:

“Sarvamangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute.”

This pujan brings emotional balance, household harmony and divine protection.

Bhairav Puja On Sunday For Protection From Negativity

(Image Source: Pinterest/drsrinivasyc)

Worshipping Lord Bhairav on Sunday safeguards devotees from negative energies and removes hidden obstacles. Offer flowers, coconut oil, betel leaves, black sesame seeds, urad dal, incense and camphor while chanting “Om Kaal Bhairavaya Namah.” This puja strengthens courage, removes fear and attracts powerful protective blessings.

Vishnu Puja On Sunday For Prosperity And Grace

(Image Source: Pinterest/wqo2323wqo)

Light a lamp before Lord Vishnu and apply yellow sandalwood tilak while offering prayers. Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay Namah” after the puja. Devotees believe Vishnu worship on Sunday ensures lasting happiness, prosperity and the constant grace of Goddess Lakshmi in life.