The Raulane Festival of Himachal Pradesh has taken social media by storm for its mystic masks, fairy-like adornments, and ancient Himalayan rituals. But this captivating celebration is only one chapter in the rich cultural tapestry of the mountains. Both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand host several lesser-known festivals where people honour local deities, invoke nature spirits, and celebrate ancestral traditions with vibrant costumes, elaborate jewellery, and rhythmic folk performances.

Here are six unique festivals that you may have never heard of. Each one has its own fascinating story, rituals, and cultural legacy.

1. Hilljatra Festival - Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

The Hilljatra Festival, celebrated mainly in the Sor Valley of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, is one of the region’s most dramatic celebrations. Originally linked to pastoral rituals and agriculture, the festival features masked dancers portraying local deities, demons, and natural spirits. Locals dress in heavy jewellery, elaborate masks, and vibrant costumes as they recreate mythological stories through slow, rhythmic movements. One of the most striking elements is the reenactment of a symbolic hunt, believed to bring good harvest and protect the village from natural calamities. Traditional instruments like dhol, damaun, and turri echo across the valley as performers move in coordinated patterns, invoking blessings for fertility, prosperity, and rainfall.

2. Kullu Dussehra - Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Kullu Dussehra, celebrated in the scenic Kullu Valley, is one of Himachal’s most iconic festivals. The seven-day celebration begins when more than 250 local deities are brought from different villages to honour Lord Raghunath. These idols are decorated with heavy jewellery, colourful masks, and embroidered fabrics, carried by devotees in elaborate palanquins. The highlight is the grand procession where masked dancers, villagers, and drummers move in synchronised patterns across the Dhalpur Maidan. Folk artists perform traditional dances like Nati, telling stories of gods, fairies, and ancestral spirits.

3. Bissu Mela: Chakrata - Uttarakhand

The Bissu Mela of Jaunsar-Bawar in the Chakrata region is an exuberant celebration. Dedicated to deity Mahasu Devta, the festival marks the agricultural new year. Villagers gather in vibrant traditional attire, and many don masks representing spirits and folk heroes. A key highlight is the “Bissu Dance”, where performers move in circular formations to the beat of drums and trumpets, invoking divine energies for a prosperous year. Rituals include lifting sacred stones to predict the wellbeing of crops, animals, and the overall community.

4. Lossar Festival - Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Lossar, the Tibetan New Year festival celebrated across Lahaul and Spiti, is one of the most mystical cultural events in the Himalayas. The masks adorned are often fierce, colourful, and intricately made. Monasteries become centres of spiritual energies where masked dancers perform the famous Cham Dance, representing protector deities and mythical spirits. Monks chant sacred mantras, create intricate butter sculptures, light lamps, and perform fire rituals to cleanse negative energies.

5. Kandali Festival - Chaudans Valley, Uttarakhand

The Kandali Festival, celebrated once every 12 years in the Chaudans Valley of Pithoragarh, is among Uttarakhand’s rarest cultural traditions. The festival centres around the blooming of the Kandali flower, which carries mythological and historical significance. Villagers dress in traditional jewellery, painted masks, and bright costumes as they perform ritual dances and songs. Groups move from one village cluster to another, carrying weapons, drums, and symbolic idols. The celebration includes reenactments of ancient battles fought against invading forces and rituals that honour local deities and spirits.

6. Sazo Festival - Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

The Sazo Festival, celebrated in Kinnaur, is dedicated to sending off local deities to heaven for winter. Villagers believe the gods visit their homes before departing, so households perform elaborate rituals, decorate their doors, and purify their surroundings. People wear traditional Kinnauri attire, heavy silver jewellery, and masks representing local spirits. Sacred dances and processions take place near temples and mountain pathways as devotees carry idols adorned with vibrant fabrics, flowers, and ornaments. The community performs rituals involving fire, water, and soil to ensure divine protection through the harsh winter months.