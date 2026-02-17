Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, or other Muslim-majority countries, the start of the sacred month is confirmed only after the moon is sighted. Devotees eagerly await the announcement, as fasting begins from the morning following the confirmed sighting.

Why Saudi Arabia’s Moon Sighting Is Significant

The moon sighting in Saudi Arabia holds special importance for Muslims worldwide. In many cases, Ramadan in India begins a day after the crescent is sighted in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not visible in India on the expected date, the country often follows Saudi Arabia’s announcement, leading to the start of fasting a day later. As a result, many Muslims closely track the moon sighting updates from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia To Observe Crescent On February 17

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the new crescent moon on the evening of February 17, 2026. After the Maghrib (evening) prayers, observers will look for the Ramadan crescent. If the moon is sighted that evening, the first fast will be observed on February 18 in Saudi Arabia.

In that case, Muslims in India are likely to begin fasting on February 19.

When Will India Sight The Ramadan Moon?

In India, there is a strong possibility that the crescent moon will be observed on February 18, 2026, making February 19 the first day of fasting. However, if the moon is not sighted on February 18, the first fast in India may begin on February 20. The final decision will depend on local moon sighting confirmations.

Ramadan Dates Shift Every Year

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which causes Ramadan to move approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, Ramadan began on March 1. This year, the holy month is expected to commence about 10–11 days earlier than last year.

