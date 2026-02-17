Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRamadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India

Saudi Arabia to sight Ramadan 2026 crescent on Feb 17. Know the expected first Roza date in India and why the moon sighting plays a crucial role each year.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:27 AM (IST)

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, or other Muslim-majority countries, the start of the sacred month is confirmed only after the moon is sighted. Devotees eagerly await the announcement, as fasting begins from the morning following the confirmed sighting.

Why Saudi Arabia’s Moon Sighting Is Significant

The moon sighting in Saudi Arabia holds special importance for Muslims worldwide. In many cases, Ramadan in India begins a day after the crescent is sighted in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not visible in India on the expected date, the country often follows Saudi Arabia’s announcement, leading to the start of fasting a day later. As a result, many Muslims closely track the moon sighting updates from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia To Observe Crescent On February 17

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the new crescent moon on the evening of February 17, 2026. After the Maghrib (evening) prayers, observers will look for the Ramadan crescent. If the moon is sighted that evening, the first fast will be observed on February 18 in Saudi Arabia.

In that case, Muslims in India are likely to begin fasting on February 19.

When Will India Sight The Ramadan Moon?

In India, there is a strong possibility that the crescent moon will be observed on February 18, 2026, making February 19 the first day of fasting. However, if the moon is not sighted on February 18, the first fast in India may begin on February 20. The final decision will depend on local moon sighting confirmations.
Ramadan Dates Shift Every Year

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which causes Ramadan to move approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, Ramadan began on March 1. This year, the holy month is expected to commence about 10–11 days earlier than last year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
First Roza Ramadan 2026 Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Roza Begin In India Date
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India
Religion
Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings In India, Saudi Arabia, UK And Around The World
Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings In India, Saudi Arabia, UK And Around The World
Religion
Chinese New Year 2026: Everything To Know About The Year Of The Fire Horse
Chinese New Year 2026: Everything To Know About The Year Of The Fire Horse
Religion
Surya Grahan 2026: Date, Sutak Kaal And Everything You Need To Know
Surya Grahan 2026: Date, Sutak Kaal And Everything You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget