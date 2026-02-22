Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ramadan 2026 Day 4: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

Ramadan 2026 Day 4: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

Ramadan 2026 Sehri-Iftar Time Day 4: The fourth fast of Ramadan will be observed on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Check the Sehri and Iftar timings for this day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:04 AM (IST)

The holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and devotees are immersed in worship, observing daily fasts with deep devotion. Fasting during Ramadan strengthens one’s spiritual bond with Allah. On Sunday, February 22, believers will observe their fourth fast of the month. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn until sunset. Observing the fast is considered obligatory (fard) for every Muslim.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: New Working Hours In UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Other Countries

Significance Of The Fourth Fast

On February 22, 2026, devotees will complete their fourth fast, which in Islamic tradition is described as a “canopy of virtue.” It is believed to serve as a protective shield for those who fast. However, this protection is granted only when the fast is observed strictly in accordance with Shariah guidelines and all prescribed rules are properly followed.

In the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Mursalat (19th Para), verses 41–42, it is stated: “Indeed, the righteous will be among shades and springs, and fruits from whatever they desire.” This verse emphasizes the rewards awaiting the pious. Therefore, those observing the fast are advised to begin and break it at the prescribed Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (evening meal) times.

Below are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Sunday, February 22, 2026, in different cities:

Sehri And Iftar Timings (February 22, 2026)

Delhi

  • Sehri: 05:34 AM
  • Iftar: 06:17 PM

Noida

  • Sehri: 05:34 AM
  • Iftar: 06:17 PM

Chennai

  • Sehri: 05:16 AM
  • Iftar: 06:17 PM

Lucknow

  • Sehri: 05:49 AM
  • Iftar: 06:43 PM

Pune

  • Sehri: 05:44 AM
  • Iftar: 06:39 PM

Mumbai

  • Sehri: 05:49 AM
  • Iftar: 06:43 PM

Kolkata

  • Sehri: 04:48 AM
  • Iftar: 05:38 PM

Hyderabad

  • Sehri: 05:25 AM
  • Iftar: 06:21 PM

Patna

  • Sehri: 05:00 AM
  • Iftar: 05:47 PM

Bhubaneswar

  • Sehri: 04:57 AM
  • Iftar: 05:50 PM

Jaipur

  • Sehri: 05:39 AM
  • Iftar: 06:24 PM

Indore

  • Sehri: 05:38 AM
  • Iftar: 06:28 PM

Bengaluru

  • Sehri: 05:27 AM
  • Iftar: 06:28 PM

Ahmedabad

  • Sehri: 05:51 AM
  • Iftar: 06:40 PM

Surat

  • Sehri: 05:49 AM
  • Iftar: 06:41 PM

Ranchi

  • Sehri: 05:00 AM
  • Iftar: 05:49 PM

Kanpur

  • Sehri: 05:21 AM
  • Iftar: 06:07 PM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Roza Islamic Holy Month Ramadan 2026 Ramadan 2026 Day 4 Ramadan Sehri Ad Iftar Timing
