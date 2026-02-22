Ramadan 2026 Day 4: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and devotees are immersed in worship, observing daily fasts with deep devotion. Fasting during Ramadan strengthens one’s spiritual bond with Allah. On Sunday, February 22, believers will observe their fourth fast of the month. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn until sunset. Observing the fast is considered obligatory (fard) for every Muslim.

Significance Of The Fourth Fast

On February 22, 2026, devotees will complete their fourth fast, which in Islamic tradition is described as a “canopy of virtue.” It is believed to serve as a protective shield for those who fast. However, this protection is granted only when the fast is observed strictly in accordance with Shariah guidelines and all prescribed rules are properly followed.

In the Holy Quran, Surah Al-Mursalat (19th Para), verses 41–42, it is stated: “Indeed, the righteous will be among shades and springs, and fruits from whatever they desire.” This verse emphasizes the rewards awaiting the pious. Therefore, those observing the fast are advised to begin and break it at the prescribed Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (evening meal) times.

Below are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Sunday, February 22, 2026, in different cities:

Sehri And Iftar Timings (February 22, 2026)

Delhi

Sehri: 05:34 AM

Iftar: 06:17 PM

Noida

Sehri: 05:34 AM

Iftar: 06:17 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 05:16 AM

Iftar: 06:17 PM

Lucknow

Sehri: 05:49 AM

Iftar: 06:43 PM

Pune

Sehri: 05:44 AM

Iftar: 06:39 PM

Mumbai

Sehri: 05:49 AM

Iftar: 06:43 PM

Kolkata

Sehri: 04:48 AM

Iftar: 05:38 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 05:25 AM

Iftar: 06:21 PM

Patna

Sehri: 05:00 AM

Iftar: 05:47 PM

Bhubaneswar

Sehri: 04:57 AM

Iftar: 05:50 PM

Jaipur

Sehri: 05:39 AM

Iftar: 06:24 PM

Indore

Sehri: 05:38 AM

Iftar: 06:28 PM

Bengaluru

Sehri: 05:27 AM

Iftar: 06:28 PM

Ahmedabad

Sehri: 05:51 AM

Iftar: 06:40 PM

Surat

Sehri: 05:49 AM

Iftar: 06:41 PM

Ranchi

Sehri: 05:00 AM

Iftar: 05:49 PM

Kanpur

Sehri: 05:21 AM

Iftar: 06:07 PM

