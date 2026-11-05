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English NewsReligionRama Ekadashi 2026: Know The Correct Fast Date, Tithi, Rituals And Parana Details

Rama Ekadashi 2026: Know The Correct Fast Date, Tithi, Rituals And Parana Details

Rama Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on November 5. Check the Ekadashi Tithi, vrat preparations, puja rituals and Parana timings for breaking the fast.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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  • Parana, fast-breaking, occurs November 6, from 6:37-8:48 AM.

Rama Ekadashi 2026: Rama Ekadashi, one of the significant fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on Thursday, November 5. Although the Ekadashi Tithi began on November 4, the vrat will be observed on November 5 according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe this fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and pray for happiness, prosperity and spiritual well-being.

The festival falls a few days before Diwali, making it an important occasion for devotees preparing for the upcoming celebrations. From the beginning of the Ekadashi Tithi to the Parana timings, here is everything to know about Rama Ekadashi 2026.

Rama Ekadashi 2026 Tithi And Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began on November 4 at 11:03 AM and will end on November 5 at 10:35 AM. However, the fast will be observed on November 5 because Ekadashi will prevail during sunrise on this day.

As per Hindu traditions, the date of Ekadashi fasting is determined by considering the Tithi prevailing at sunrise and the prescribed rules for observing the vrat. Therefore, devotees will observe Rama Ekadashi on Thursday rather than Wednesday.

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Rama Ekadashi 2026: Preparations Before The Vrat

Devotees should begin preparing for Rama Ekadashi a day before the fast. On Dashami, many people prefer eating simple and sattvik food and avoid certain food items according to their family traditions.

It is also advisable to arrange the necessary puja samagri in advance. Flowers, fruits, incense sticks, a diya, sandalwood paste and other offerings can be kept ready for the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

On the morning of Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a bath and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. They can also take a sankalp to observe the fast with devotion. Depending on their health and personal capacity, devotees may observe a Nirjala fast or consume permitted vrat food.

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Rama Ekadashi 2026: Parana Date And Timings

The Rama Ekadashi fast will be broken on Friday, November 6, after the completion of the prescribed fasting period. This ritual is known as Parana and is performed on Dwadashi, the day following Ekadashi.

According to the New Delhi Panchang, the Parana time on November 6 will be from 6:37 AM to 8:48 AM. Devotees should complete the ritual within the prescribed Dwadashi period.

Rama Ekadashi is considered an auspicious occasion for worshipping Lord Vishnu and seeking his blessings. Observing the vrat, offering prayers and following the prescribed rituals are believed to bring peace, prosperity and spiritual benefits.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Parana timings for Rama Ekadashi 2026?

The Rama Ekadashi fast will be broken on Friday, November 6, during the Parana ritual. According to the New Delhi Panchang, the Parana time will be from 6:37 AM to 8:48 AM.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Tithi Rama Ekadashi 2026 Rama Ekadashi Vrat
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