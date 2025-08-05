Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know The Traditional Way And Auspicious Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival dedicated to the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters eagerly await this day all year long, when they can tie the symbolic Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, strengthening their bond with love and devotion.

But did you know that Rakhi tying also follows specific religious rituals, directions, and auspicious timings? According to the scriptures, Raksha Bandhan is not just an emotional celebration but also a spiritually significant occasion that involves sacred vows. Know the proper rituals, timing, and direction for Rakhi tying in 2025.

Auspicious Time To Tie Rakhi:

This year, the Bhadra Kaal (inauspicious period) ends on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM and will remain clear until Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:52 AM. This means sisters will have the entire day to perform the Rakhi ceremony without the interference of Bhadra Kaal. It is a favorable day for the ritual, ensuring no astrological hindrance.

What Is The Right Direction To Face While Tying Rakhi?

The brother should face east or north while the Rakhi is being tied.

The sister should face west or south during the ritual.

Traditional Way For Tying Rakhi

Dress the brother in clean clothes and seat him in a sacred space.

Prepare a Rakhi thali with roli (vermilion), akshat (rice), a lamp (diya), sweets, and the Rakhi.

Apply a tilak on the brother’s forehead.

Tie the Rakhi on his right wrist.

Offer him sweets and pray for his long life and prosperity.

Exchange gifts and blessings between siblings.

Religious Importance Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is not just a celebration of sibling love, but also a vow of protection.

Traditionally, even priests tie Raksha Sutras to their patrons (Yajmans).

In mythology, Goddess Indrani tied a protective thread on Lord Indra's wrist before battle to ensure his victory.

The Rakhi symbolizes blessings, protection, love, and a deep spiritual resolve.

