Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRaksha Bandhan 2025: Know The Traditional Way And Auspicious Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know The Traditional Way And Auspicious Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is not just an emotional celebration but also a spiritually significant occasion that involves sacred vows. Know the proper rituals, timing, and direction for Rakhi tying.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:21 AM (IST)

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished Indian festival dedicated to the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters eagerly await this day all year long, when they can tie the symbolic Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, strengthening their bond with love and devotion.

But did you know that Rakhi tying also follows specific religious rituals, directions, and auspicious timings? According to the scriptures, Raksha Bandhan is not just an emotional celebration but also a spiritually significant occasion that involves sacred vows. Know the proper rituals, timing, and direction for Rakhi tying in 2025.

ALSO READ: Is Fasting Necessary On Raksha Bandhan 2025? Here’s What You Should Know

Auspicious Time To Tie Rakhi:

This year, the Bhadra Kaal (inauspicious period) ends on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM and will remain clear until Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:52 AM. This means sisters will have the entire day to perform the Rakhi ceremony without the interference of Bhadra Kaal. It is a favorable day for the ritual, ensuring no astrological hindrance.

What Is The Right Direction To Face While Tying Rakhi?

  • The brother should face east or north while the Rakhi is being tied.
  • The sister should face west or south during the ritual.

Traditional Way For Tying Rakhi

  • Dress the brother in clean clothes and seat him in a sacred space.
  • Prepare a Rakhi thali with roli (vermilion), akshat (rice), a lamp (diya), sweets, and the Rakhi.
  • Apply a tilak on the brother’s forehead.
  • Tie the Rakhi on his right wrist.
  • Offer him sweets and pray for his long life and prosperity.
  • Exchange gifts and blessings between siblings.

Religious Importance Of Raksha Bandhan

  • Raksha Bandhan is not just a celebration of sibling love, but also a vow of protection.
  • Traditionally, even priests tie Raksha Sutras to their patrons (Yajmans).
  • In mythology, Goddess Indrani tied a protective thread on Lord Indra's wrist before battle to ensure his victory.
  • The Rakhi symbolizes blessings, protection, love, and a deep spiritual resolve.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan Significance Raksha Bandhan 2025 Significance Of Tying Rakhi Traditional Way Of Tying Rakhi Raksha Bandhan Muhurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget