Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRajnath Singh To Attend Isha Foundation’s 33rd Mahashivratri In Coimbatore; Fadnavis To Join

Rajnath Singh To Attend Isha Foundation’s 33rd Mahashivratri In Coimbatore; Fadnavis To Join

Singh will attend the 33rd Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center as chief guest, joining senior political leaders for the high-profile spiritual gathering in Coimbatore.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the 33rd Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on February 15, hosted by yogi and mystic Sadhguru. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State L Murugan will also be present. The overnight spiritual gathering is expected to draw tens of thousands onsite and reach more than 140 million viewers worldwide through television and digital broadcasts in 23 languages, reinforcing its status as a major fixture on the global spiritual calendar.

Rajnath Singh, Sadhguru, Devendra Fadnavis and L Murugan to attend Isha’s Mahashivratri celebrations.
Rajnath Singh, Sadhguru, Devendra Fadnavis and L Murugan to attend Isha’s Mahashivratri celebrations.

Rituals & Revelry

The 12-hour observance will begin at 6pm IST with the Pancha Bhuta Kriya at the Dhyanalinga, a ritual honouring the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space. This will be followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine.

Music remains central to the night. Performers include Aditya Gadhvi with Gujarati folk, percussionist Prashant Sonagra and team, and Sounds of Isha collaborating with Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, Paradox, Swagat Rathod and Prithvi Gandharv. The blend of classical, folk and contemporary forms aims to sustain an atmosphere of devotion and energy through the night.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Foundation (@isha.foundation)

In the days leading up to Mahashivratri, the Isha Yoga Center will host Yaksha, its annual classical music and dance festival, featuring sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, Carnatic vocalist Bharat Sundar and Bharatanatyam exponent Vaibhav Aarekar.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Foundation (@isha.foundation)

Midnight Meditations

For the first time, Sadhguru will conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, a free ritual open to global participants. A highlight will be the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a light-and-sound presentation illuminating the 112-foot Adiyogi statue, inaugurated by Narendra Modi in 2017.

At midnight, Sadhguru will lead the Mahamantra initiation, followed by a guided meditation during Brahma Muhurtham at 3:40am. Mahashivratri, often described as the “Great Night of Shiva”, is considered astrologically significant, with devotees encouraged to remain awake and receptive to the perceived surge of energy. The event will be streamed live across major television networks and Sadhguru’s digital platforms worldwide.

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sadhguru Isha Foundation Rajnath SIngh Mahashivratri 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In 58 Seats; Jamaat Falls Behind
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In 58 Seats; Jamaat Falls Behind
News
Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing
Air India Crash: AAIB Rejects Claims Pilot Deliberately Caused Accident, Says Investigation Ongoing
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul Amid BJP Move To Disqualify Him
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul Amid BJP Move To Disqualify Him
India
‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career
‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget