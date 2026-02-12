Rajnath Singh To Attend Isha Foundation’s 33rd Mahashivratri In Coimbatore; Fadnavis To Join

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the 33rd Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on February 15, hosted by yogi and mystic Sadhguru. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State L Murugan will also be present. The overnight spiritual gathering is expected to draw tens of thousands onsite and reach more than 140 million viewers worldwide through television and digital broadcasts in 23 languages, reinforcing its status as a major fixture on the global spiritual calendar.

Rituals & Revelry

The 12-hour observance will begin at 6pm IST with the Pancha Bhuta Kriya at the Dhyanalinga, a ritual honouring the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space. This will be followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine.

Music remains central to the night. Performers include Aditya Gadhvi with Gujarati folk, percussionist Prashant Sonagra and team, and Sounds of Isha collaborating with Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, Paradox, Swagat Rathod and Prithvi Gandharv. The blend of classical, folk and contemporary forms aims to sustain an atmosphere of devotion and energy through the night.

In the days leading up to Mahashivratri, the Isha Yoga Center will host Yaksha, its annual classical music and dance festival, featuring sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, Carnatic vocalist Bharat Sundar and Bharatanatyam exponent Vaibhav Aarekar.

Midnight Meditations

For the first time, Sadhguru will conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, a free ritual open to global participants. A highlight will be the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a light-and-sound presentation illuminating the 112-foot Adiyogi statue, inaugurated by Narendra Modi in 2017.

At midnight, Sadhguru will lead the Mahamantra initiation, followed by a guided meditation during Brahma Muhurtham at 3:40am. Mahashivratri, often described as the “Great Night of Shiva”, is considered astrologically significant, with devotees encouraged to remain awake and receptive to the perceived surge of energy. The event will be streamed live across major television networks and Sadhguru’s digital platforms worldwide.