Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This festive creation offers a creative welcome to devotees.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, renowned sand artist and animator Manas Kumar Sahoo created a colourful sand animation of Lord Ganesha at his studio in Puri, Odisha. The artwork depicts the deity in a traditional seated posture, with detailed features, ornaments, and symbolic elements carefully rendered in sand.

The creation comes ahead of the festival, which will be celebrated on September 14 this year. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings.

Colourful Sand Animation Depicts Lord Ganesha

Sahoo's artwork uses a combination of green, red, white and brown shades to create a striking image of Lord Ganesha. The deity is shown seated with his hands raised, holding traditional attributes, while his distinctive elephant head and elaborate crown form the central focus of the composition.

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The sand painting also features the words “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” on one side and “World Peace” on the other. These messages add a festive greeting and a broader appeal to the artwork, connecting the religious occasion with a message of harmony.

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Puri Artist's Creative Festive Greeting

Known for his sand art and animation work, Manas Kumar Sahoo has used the medium to present a visually engaging depiction of Lord Ganesha ahead of the celebrations. His latest creation brings together religious symbolism, colourful detailing and a simple festive message.

Puri, Odisha: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, renowned sand artist and animator Manas Kumar Sahoo creates a colourful sand animation of Lord Ganesha at his studio in Puri. pic.twitter.com/QFMGfqYjR9 — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

As devotees across the country prepare to welcome Ganesha idols into homes and public pandals, the artwork offers a creative representation of the festival. The sand animation from Puri adds to the artistic expressions marking Ganesh Chaturthi and its message of devotion, hope and peace. Manas Kumar Sahoo's colourful sand animation offers a creative welcome to Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, combining traditional imagery with a message of world peace.