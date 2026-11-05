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English NewsReligionPrayagraj's Bade Hanuman Temple Celebrates Five-Day Janmotsav Ahead Of Diwali, Check Full Schedule

Prayagraj's Bade Hanuman Temple Celebrates Five-Day Janmotsav Ahead Of Diwali, Check Full Schedule

Prayagraj's Bade Hanuman Temple is celebrating a five-day Hanuman Janmotsav ahead of Diwali. Check the complete schedule of religious rituals, special prayers, Maha Aarti and other ceremonies.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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  • Reclining Hanuman idol worshipped, considered Prayagraj's guardian deity.
The famous Shri Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj has begun its five-day Shri Hanumat Janmotsav celebrations with Vedic rituals and a special Maha Ganpati Havan. Located near the Triveni Sangam, the temple is known for its rare idol of Lord Hanuman in a reclining posture. The celebrations will feature religious ceremonies, special offerings, Sundarkand recitation and a grand Maha Aarti with 1,001 lamps.

The festivities are being organised under the guidance of Mahant Balbir Giri, the head priest of the temple and Peethadhishwar of Baghambari Gaddi. The first day witnessed rituals including Sapt Shuddhi, Atharvashirsha Maha Ganpati Paath and Ashtadravya Havan. Devotees have shown great enthusiasm for the celebrations, which are taking place just ahead of Diwali.

Why Is Hanuman Janmotsav Celebrated Before Diwali In Prayagraj?

While Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Chaitra Purnima in most parts of the country, the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj follows a centuries-old tradition of celebrating Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary on Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This falls on Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali.

According to religious beliefs, there are two major mythological explanations behind this tradition.

As per the belief associated with the Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Hanuman, the son of Vayu Dev, appeared on Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi under the Swati Nakshatra. This is why his birth anniversary is celebrated at the temple on Chhoti Diwali with special rituals and prayers.

Another mythological account is associated with Lord Hanuman's victory over Ravana in Lanka and Ahiravana in the netherworld. After defeating them, Lord Hanuman is believed to have reached the banks of the Triveni Sangam to rest due to exhaustion. It is believed that Goddess Sita blessed him with good health and immortality and applied sindoor from her forehead to his body.

The rare idol of Lord Hanuman in a reclining posture is associated with this belief. He is worshipped here as 'Lete Hanuman' and is also revered as the Kotwal of Prayagraj.

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Five-Day Hanuman Janmotsav Schedule At Bade Hanuman Temple

The five-day celebrations will feature several religious ceremonies and special rituals dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

  • Day 1 – Beginning of Celebrations: The festival began at 8 AM with Sapt Shuddhi, Atharvashirsha Paath and Ashtadravya Havan.

  • Day 2 and Day 3: Ram Tarak Mantra Havan and continuous Akhand Ramayan Paath will be organised throughout the day.

  • Day 4: A musical Sundarkand recital will take place at 5 PM, followed by the offering of a special sindoor chola to Lord Hanuman.

  • Day 5 – Main Celebration: The concluding day will feature Maha Abhishek, a grand offering of 56 food items (Chhappan Bhog), Maha Aarti with 1,001 lamps and a night-long devotional vigil.

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Security Arrangements And Darshan Arrangements

In view of the expected large gathering of devotees, additional police personnel have been deployed at the temple premises and along the Triveni Sangam. Proper barricading arrangements have also been made to manage the crowd.

Separate entry and exit gates have been arranged to ensure the smooth movement of devotees visiting the temple from different parts of the country.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is guiding the Hanumat Janmotsav festivities at the temple?

The festivities are being organized under the guidance of Mahant Balbir Giri. He is the head priest of the temple and Peethadhishwar of Baghambari Gaddi.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
PRAYAGRAJ Bade Hanuman Temple Hanuman Janmotsav 2026 Chhoti Diwali 2026
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