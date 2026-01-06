×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPongal 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Vibrant Harvest Festival

Pongal 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Vibrant Harvest Festival

Pongal is a traditional harvest festival that celebrates gratitude to the Sun, farmers and nature through rituals, festive food and community gatherings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

Pongal, the traditional harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17, 2026. The festival marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It is believed that during this period, the divine awakens after a six-month-long rest to shower prosperity and wealth upon humankind. On this auspicious occasion, the Sun is worshipped as the ultimate source of life and energy for all creation.

The festival also coincides with major harvest celebrations across India. While Pongal is observed in Tamil Nadu, people in North India celebrate Makar Sankranti, Punjab observes Lohri, and Gujarat marks the festival of Uttarayan during the same time.

ALSO READ: Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Why Pongal Is Celebrated

Pongal signifies the arrival of the new harvest and the completion of the harvesting season. It is a festival that honours farmers and acknowledges their hard work. The occasion is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God, Mother Earth, and the cattle that play a vital role in agricultural activities.

How Pongal Is Celebrated

Bhogi Pongal:
The first day of the festival is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal. People clean their homes thoroughly, symbolising the removal of old and unwanted things and promoting a cleaner environment.

Surya Pongal:
The second day is dedicated to Surya Pongal. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God and prepare a traditional sweet dish called Pongal using newly harvested rice, celebrating the joy of a fresh and abundant crop.

Mattu Pongal:
The third day, known as Mattu Pongal, is devoted to cattle, especially cows and bulls that assist farmers in agricultural work. On this day, cattle are worshipped and offered special food as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Kaanum Pongal:
The final day of the festival is observed as Kaanum Pongal. People visit relatives, spend time with family, and participate in social gatherings and community celebrations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pongal Significance Tamil Nadu Festival Pongal Date Pongal Festival Pongal Celebration Pongal 2026 Harvest Festival India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
IPL
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Cities
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget