Pongal 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Vibrant Harvest Festival

Pongal, the traditional harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17, 2026. The festival marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It is believed that during this period, the divine awakens after a six-month-long rest to shower prosperity and wealth upon humankind. On this auspicious occasion, the Sun is worshipped as the ultimate source of life and energy for all creation.

The festival also coincides with major harvest celebrations across India. While Pongal is observed in Tamil Nadu, people in North India celebrate Makar Sankranti, Punjab observes Lohri, and Gujarat marks the festival of Uttarayan during the same time.

Why Pongal Is Celebrated

Pongal signifies the arrival of the new harvest and the completion of the harvesting season. It is a festival that honours farmers and acknowledges their hard work. The occasion is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God, Mother Earth, and the cattle that play a vital role in agricultural activities.

How Pongal Is Celebrated

Bhogi Pongal:

The first day of the festival is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal. People clean their homes thoroughly, symbolising the removal of old and unwanted things and promoting a cleaner environment.

Surya Pongal:

The second day is dedicated to Surya Pongal. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God and prepare a traditional sweet dish called Pongal using newly harvested rice, celebrating the joy of a fresh and abundant crop.

Mattu Pongal:

The third day, known as Mattu Pongal, is devoted to cattle, especially cows and bulls that assist farmers in agricultural work. On this day, cattle are worshipped and offered special food as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Kaanum Pongal:

The final day of the festival is observed as Kaanum Pongal. People visit relatives, spend time with family, and participate in social gatherings and community celebrations.

