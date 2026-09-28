Pitru Paksha 2026: Who Can Eat Shraddha Food? Know The Traditional Do’s And Don’ts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha rituals honor ancestors, including specific food offerings.

Tradition specifies inviting relatives, teachers; excludes deceitful individuals.

Uninvited deserving guests are welcomed; specific pure food rules apply.

Pitru Paksha is considered an important period in Hindu tradition for remembering and paying respects to ancestors. During this time, families perform Shraddha rituals and offer food and other offerings in memory of their departed ancestors. According to traditional religious texts, special importance is given not only to the Shraddha rituals but also to the person who is invited for the ceremonial meal. Religious traditions mention certain people who may be invited for Shraddha food, while some categories are traditionally considered unsuitable. Here is what religious texts and traditional practices say about Shraddha bhojan.

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Who Can Be Invited For Shraddha Food?

According to traditions mentioned in Hindu religious texts, Shraddha food is not restricted only to Brahmins. Certain relatives, teachers and deserving guests may also be included in the ceremonial meal. Maternal relatives, relatives from the maternal grandfather's side and one's guru are among those mentioned in traditional practices. Nephews and nieces are also considered suitable for Shraddha bhojan in some traditions. The meal is traditionally offered with respect and devotion as part of the Shraddha ritual.

Who Should Not Be Invited For Shraddha Bhojan?

According to the Vishnu Smriti, certain categories of people are traditionally described as unsuitable for being invited to a Shraddha meal. These include people who are considered deceitful, thieves, those who deliberately harm others for personal gain, and those who act against their parents, teachers or religious duties. The Markandeya Purana and Narada Purana also contain descriptions of people considered unsuitable for Shraddha-related meals. These are traditional religious prescriptions and may vary according to regional customs and family traditions.

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What If A Guest Arrives Without An Invitation?

Traditional beliefs also place importance on welcoming a deserving guest who arrives at the house unexpectedly on the day of Shraddha. If a saint, ascetic or worthy guest arrives without being invited, the tradition described in the Vishnu Purana says that such a guest should not be turned away. They should be treated respectfully and offered food. In Hindu belief, serving food to a deserving guest on Shraddha is considered an act of merit. There is also a traditional belief that ancestors may visit their descendants in different forms during Pitru Paksha. Shraddha Food Is Also Prepared According To Certain Rules Traditional practices give importance not only to who eats the Shraddha meal, but also to how the food is prepared. According to the source article, the Vishnu Purana tradition mentions preparing fresh food with pure water for the ritual. Food offered during Shraddha traditionally does not contain onion and garlic. The meal is prepared with cleanliness and devotion and is offered as part of the ritual before being served to those invited for the Shraddha bhojan.

Why Is Shraddha Bhojan Considered Important?

Pitru Paksha is traditionally regarded as a period dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing rituals in their honour. Families perform Shraddha, Tarpan and other customary rituals according to their family traditions. The belief behind Shraddha bhojan is that offerings made with devotion and proper rituals help honour and remember departed ancestors. Pitru Paksha 2026 is being observed during the period ending with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10.

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