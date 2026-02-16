Phulera Dooj 2026: Know Auspicious Date, Abujh Muhurat And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Phulera Dooj 2026: Phulera Dooj will be observed on 19 February 2026, marking the Shukla Dwitiya of the Falgun month. Deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharm, this sacred occasion symbolises the joyful arrival of Holi and is considered one of the most auspicious days for weddings. As an Abujh Muhurat, a rare, universally favourable time, the day allows marriages and other शुभ (auspicious) ceremonies without the need for detailed astrological calculations.

Across North India, especially in the Braj region, the festival is celebrated with devotion, floral decorations and preparations for Holika Dahan.

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date And Timings

According to the Vedic Panchang:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 18 February at 4:57 PM

18 February at 4:57 PM Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 19 February at 3:58 PM

Since Udaya Tithi (the sunrise date) holds significance in Hindu tradition, Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on 19 February 2026.

Why Phulera Dooj Is Considered An Abujh Muhurat

Phulera Dooj is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. Being an Abujh Muhurat, it eliminates the need to consult a priest for selecting a wedding time. Every moment of the day is considered auspicious.

Astrologically, Falgun Shukla Dwitiya is believed to bring divine blessings from Lord Krishna. Couples marrying on this day are said to receive grace, harmony and lasting affection in their married life.

As it falls towards the end of the winter wedding season, 19 February is expected to witness record-breaking marriage ceremonies across several states in North India.

Spiritual Significance: Radha-Krishna And Phulera Holi

The word “Phulera” is derived from Phool (flower). Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Krishna played Holi with flowers alongside Radha. The union of Radha and Krishna is considered supremely auspicious, symbolising divine love and eternal companionship.

In temples across Mathura and Vrindavan, idols of Lord Krishna are adorned with colourful garments and placed in beautifully decorated mandaps. Devotees shower flowers instead of colours, marking the beginning of Holi celebrations.

A Sacred Day For Weddings And Prosperity

Phulera Dooj is widely regarded as one of the holiest days for:

Weddings

Property purchases

New business ventures

Griha pravesh ceremonies

Unlike other wedding dates that require specific muhurat calculations, this day is universally favourable. In many North Indian states, marriage ceremonies often begin from the eve of Phulera Dooj itself.

Special Offering: Poha Bhog

On this sacred day, special offerings are prepared for Lord Krishna, with poha (flattened rice) being a traditional favourite. After offering it to the deity, the prasad is distributed among devotees, symbolising sharing and abundance.

Religious Belief And Cultural Traditions

It is believed that on Phulera Dooj, the gopis of Braj showered flowers to celebrate Radha-Krishna’s divine love. Many households begin preparing cow-dung garlands known as Gulariyas, which are later offered into the Holika Dahan fire.

Homes and temples are decorated with flowers and rangoli designs, filling the atmosphere with festivity and devotion.

The Radha-Krishna Legend Behind The Festival

According to mythology, Lord Krishna had not visited Vrindavan for several days, leaving Radha saddened. As her sorrow deepened, nature itself appeared lifeless. Realising this, Krishna returned to Vrindavan. In a playful gesture, he tossed a flower at Radha, who responded in kind. Soon, the gopis and cowherds joined in, showering flowers on one another.

This divine moment is believed to have marked the beginning of the tradition of flower Holi, still celebrated annually in Mathura with grandeur.

