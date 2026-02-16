Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPhulera Dooj 2026: Know Auspicious Date, Abujh Muhurat And More

Phulera Dooj 2026: Know Auspicious Date, Abujh Muhurat And More

Phulera Dooj 2026: Know the date, timings, Abujh Muhurat significance, Radha-Krishna rituals and why 19 February will witness record-breaking Hindu weddings.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Phulera Dooj 2026: Phulera Dooj will be observed on 19 February 2026, marking the Shukla Dwitiya of the Falgun month. Deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharm, this sacred occasion symbolises the joyful arrival of Holi and is considered one of the most auspicious days for weddings. As an Abujh Muhurat, a rare, universally favourable time, the day allows marriages and other शुभ (auspicious) ceremonies without the need for detailed astrological calculations.

Across North India, especially in the Braj region, the festival is celebrated with devotion, floral decorations and preparations for Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2027: Check Out The Date, Four Prahar Puja Timings, And All About This Sacred Day

Phulera Dooj 2026 Date And Timings

According to the Vedic Panchang:

  • Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 18 February at 4:57 PM
  • Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 19 February at 3:58 PM

Since Udaya Tithi (the sunrise date) holds significance in Hindu tradition, Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on 19 February 2026.

Why Phulera Dooj Is Considered An Abujh Muhurat

Phulera Dooj is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. Being an Abujh Muhurat, it eliminates the need to consult a priest for selecting a wedding time. Every moment of the day is considered auspicious.

Astrologically, Falgun Shukla Dwitiya is believed to bring divine blessings from Lord Krishna. Couples marrying on this day are said to receive grace, harmony and lasting affection in their married life.

As it falls towards the end of the winter wedding season, 19 February is expected to witness record-breaking marriage ceremonies across several states in North India.

Spiritual Significance: Radha-Krishna And Phulera Holi

The word “Phulera” is derived from Phool (flower). Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Krishna played Holi with flowers alongside Radha. The union of Radha and Krishna is considered supremely auspicious, symbolising divine love and eternal companionship.

In temples across Mathura and Vrindavan, idols of Lord Krishna are adorned with colourful garments and placed in beautifully decorated mandaps. Devotees shower flowers instead of colours, marking the beginning of Holi celebrations.

A Sacred Day For Weddings And Prosperity

Phulera Dooj is widely regarded as one of the holiest days for:

  • Weddings
  • Property purchases
  • New business ventures
  • Griha pravesh ceremonies

Unlike other wedding dates that require specific muhurat calculations, this day is universally favourable. In many North Indian states, marriage ceremonies often begin from the eve of Phulera Dooj itself.

Special Offering: Poha Bhog

On this sacred day, special offerings are prepared for Lord Krishna, with poha (flattened rice) being a traditional favourite. After offering it to the deity, the prasad is distributed among devotees, symbolising sharing and abundance.

Religious Belief And Cultural Traditions

It is believed that on Phulera Dooj, the gopis of Braj showered flowers to celebrate Radha-Krishna’s divine love. Many households begin preparing cow-dung garlands known as Gulariyas, which are later offered into the Holika Dahan fire.

Homes and temples are decorated with flowers and rangoli designs, filling the atmosphere with festivity and devotion.

The Radha-Krishna Legend Behind The Festival

According to mythology, Lord Krishna had not visited Vrindavan for several days, leaving Radha saddened. As her sorrow deepened, nature itself appeared lifeless. Realising this, Krishna returned to Vrindavan. In a playful gesture, he tossed a flower at Radha, who responded in kind. Soon, the gopis and cowherds joined in, showering flowers on one another.

This divine moment is believed to have marked the beginning of the tradition of flower Holi, still celebrated annually in Mathura with grandeur.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Phulera Dooj celebrated in 2026?

Phulera Dooj will be observed on 19 February 2026. This date marks the Shukla Dwitiya of the Falgun month according to the Vedic Panchang.

Why is Phulera Dooj considered an auspicious day for weddings?

Phulera Dooj is an Abujh Muhurat, meaning it is a universally favorable time for auspicious ceremonies like weddings without needing specific astrological calculations.

What is the spiritual significance of Phulera Dooj?

The festival is believed to commemorate Lord Krishna playing Holi with flowers alongside Radha, symbolizing divine love and eternal companionship. It is a day to honor their union and divine love.

What are some other auspicious activities for Phulera Dooj?

Besides weddings, Phulera Dooj is considered a holy day for property purchases, starting new business ventures, and performing Griha Pravesh ceremonies.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abujh Muhurat Phulera Dooj 2026 Hindu Wedding Dates 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
World
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Cricket
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
T20 World Cup: ‘No Handshake’ Moment Breaks The Internet During India Vs Pakistan Clash
T20 World Cup: ‘No Handshake’ Moment Breaks The Internet During India Vs Pakistan Clash
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget