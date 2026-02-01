According to the Hindu calendar, Phalgun is the twelfth and final month of the Hindu year. In 2026, Phalgun month will begin on February 2 and conclude on March 3 with the celebration of Holi. This month holds special importance from religious, natural, and scientific perspectives. Major festivals such as Holi and Maha Shivratri fall during this period, making it spiritually significant.

The festivals and fasts observed in Phalgun are believed to be filled with positive energy. While Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, Maha Shivratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also observed with deep devotion during this month.

Phalgun: A Month To Remove Lunar Dosha

Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fervour nationwide. According to beliefs, the Moon (Chandra) was born in the month of Phalgun, which is why special worship of Chandra Dev is performed during this time. Worshipping the Moon in Phalgun is believed to help reduce mental stress. It is also said that those with Chandra Dosha in their horoscope may find relief through Moon worship during this month.

Auspicious Wedding Month With Abujh Muhurat

With the onset of Phalgun, Phag Utsav will be celebrated in temples, accompanied by traditional Holi songs sung with chang and dholak. The month is considered auspicious for marriages, with 12 wedding dates (saves) in total. Among them, February 19 (Phulera Dooj) is regarded as an Abujh Muhurat, ideal for weddings without the need for astrological consultation.

Before Holi, Maha Shivratri will be observed, and from the day after Holi, the Hindu New Year (Chaitra month) will begin. Holika Dahan will take place on March 2. Eight days prior to this, Holashtak begins, during which all auspicious activities are prohibited.

Why Is It Called Phalgun?

Phalgun month will run from February 2 to March 3, 2026. The month is named Phalgun because on the full moon day, the Moon remains in the Phalguni Nakshatra. It is believed that donations made during this month bring eternal merit (Akshay Punya).

12 Wedding Dates In Phalgun 2026

There are 12 auspicious dates for marriage in Phalgun. The most significant is Phulera Dooj on February 19, which will witness a surge in mass wedding ceremonies.

Wedding Dates In February 2026:

5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26 February

Kharmas And Chaturmas 2026

With the Sun’s entry into Pisces on March 14, 2026, Kharmas will begin and continue till April 13, 2026, during which marriages are not permitted. After this, the wedding season will resume until the start of Chaturmas.

In 2026, Jyeshtha Adhik Maas will occur from May 17 to June 15, due to which weddings will not be held during the first Jyeshtha month.

Chaturmas will begin on Devshayani Ekadashi (July 25, 2026) and end on Devuthani Ekadashi (November 20, 2026). No auspicious activities will take place during this period. The day after Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah is performed, marking the resumption of auspicious ceremonies.

Holashtak 2026

Holashtak will begin on February 24. During these eight days, no auspicious activities such as weddings, mundan, or new purchases are allowed. Holashtak starts from the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Phalgun. It is believed that all planets remain in an aggressive state during this period, increasing the chances of obstacles in auspicious works.

Holika Dahan will be performed on the night of March 2, and Holi with colours will be celebrated on the morning of March 3.

Major Fasts and Festivals in Phalgun 2026

February 2: Beginning of Phalgun month

February 5: Dwija Priya Sankashti

February 7: Yashoda Jayanti

February 8: Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti

February 9: Janaki Jayanti, Kalashtami, Monthly Krishna Janmashtami

February 13: Krishna Bhishma Dwadashi, Kumbh Sankranti, Vijaya Ekadashi

February 14: Shani Trayodashi, Shani Pradosh Vrat

February 15: Maha Shivratri

February 17: Solar Eclipse, Phalgun Amavasya

February 19: Phulera Dooj

February 22: Skanda Shashthi

February 24: Holashtak begins, Monthly Durgashtami

February 27: Amalaki Ekadashi

March 1: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

March 2: Holika Dahan

March 3: Holi

