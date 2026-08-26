Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Onam, Kerala's harvest festival, honors Lord Vishnu and King Mahabali.

Popular King Mahabali was banished to the underworld by Vamana.

Vishnu granted Mahabali annual return, celebrated as Onam festival.

People welcome Mahabali with festivities, pookalams, and traditional dishes.

Celebrated in Kerala and South India, Onam is not only a festival of harvest and prosperity, but is also associated with the story of Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar and the demon king Mahabali. Onam is being celebrated today.VMahabali is believed to return to Earth every year during Onam. But the question is: when Lord Vishnu, in the form of Vamana, banished Mahabali to the underworld, why was he granted the boon of returning to his kingdom and people every year?

Who Was King Mahabali?

According to legend, Mahabali was a king of the Asura dynasty, but he was immensely popular among his subjects. He was considered generous, just, and a man of his word. His subjects were happy, and there was no discrimination in his kingdom. Mahabali's growing power and fame began to worry the gods. Mahabali organized a large yajna. During this time, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana and arrived at the yajna site disguised as a small Brahmin. He asked Mahabali for just three steps of land.

He Measured The Whole World In Three Steps.

Mahabali accepted Vamana's demand. Vamana then assumed a gigantic form. He covered the earth with his first step, and the sky with his second. There was no room left for his third step. Mahabali offered his head and asked that the third step be placed on his head. Lord Vishnu was pleased with Mahabali's dedication and commitment. He placed the third step on his head and sent him to the underworld.

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Then Vishnu Gave The Boon Of Returning.

Lord Vishnu was pleased with Mahabali's devotion, generosity, and love for his people, so he was not simply punished and driven away. According to legend, Mahabali expressed his desire to meet his people. Lord Vishnu granted him a boon that he would be able to visit his people on Earth once every year. This is associated with Onam.

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The Tradition Of Welcoming Mahabali On Onam

In Kerala, it is believed that during Onam, King Mahabali visits earth to inquire about the well-being of his subjects. Therefore, people clean their homes, decorate their doorsteps with floral pookalam, prepare traditional dishes, and celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. Onam is celebrated with a festive welcome to Mahabali, a festival that combines mythology, nature, harvest, family and community celebrations.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]