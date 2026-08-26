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English NewsReligionOnam 2026: Children Revive Traditional Pulikali In Keralam’s Kurampala - WATCH

Onam 2026: Children Revive Traditional Pulikali In Keralam’s Kurampala - WATCH

Children in Kurampala, Keralam, are reviving the traditional Pulikali folk art during Onam, taking the colourful tiger dance from house to house.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Children in Kurampala revive traditional Pulikali during Onam celebrations.
  • They stage a vibrant tiger hunt with banana leaves, handmade masks.
  • This simple, eco-friendly version keeps the village tradition alive.

As Onam celebrations gather pace across Keralam, a group of children in Kurampala, Pandalam, is bringing an old village tradition back into the spotlight. This Thiruvonam, the children are taking Pulikali from one home to another, recreating the colourful folk performance while keeping a simple, community-based form of the tradition alive.

ALSO READ: Can You Tie Rakhi During Your Period? Know The Traditional Beliefs

A Follk Performance Rooted In Village Life

Pulikali was once a familiar sight in villages across Keralam. The folk performance centres on a tiger entering a village, followed by local hunters who set out to chase and hunt it.

The dramatic sequence also carries a deeper cultural meaning, representing the enduring theme of good triumphing over evil associated with the Thiruvonam season.

Children Recreate The Traditional Tiger Hunt

The young performers travel from house to house, presenting the traditional sequence for local residents. For the tiger costume, they use dried banana leaves, known locally as unakka vazhayila, while handmade tiger masks complete the look.

Children dressed as hunters join the performance as well. Carrying toy guns, they act out the hunt and turn the streets into a small stage for the festive folk art.

A Simpler, Eco-Friendly Form Of Pulikali

The Kurampala initiative offers a grassroots version of Pulikali that is both simple and eco-friendly. By relying on locally available materials and handmade masks, the children have kept the performance accessible to the community while staying close to its traditional roots.

The village-style presentation also sets it apart from the much larger Pulikali celebrations in Thrissur, where performers are known for elaborate body painting and more elaborate displays.

ALSO READ: Who Was Shukracharya? The Powerful Mythological Guru Akshaye Khanna Plays In 'Mahakali'

Keeping Onam Traditions Alive

By taking Pulikali directly to residents' doorsteps, the children are adding to the festive atmosphere of Thiruvonam while carrying forward a traditional practice that has long been part of Keralam's cultural landscape.

The main day of Onam, Thiruvonam, falls on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pulikali, the folk performance being revived?

Pulikali is a folk performance originating in Keralam, centering on a tiger entering a village and being chased by hunters. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

How are children in Kurampala recreating the Pulikali tradition?

They are performing Pulikali from house to house, using dried banana leaves for tiger costumes and handmade masks. Children dressed as hunters join with toy guns.

What makes the Kurampala Pulikali performance eco-friendly?

The Kurampala initiative uses locally available materials like dried banana leaves and handmade masks. This makes it a simple, community-based, and eco-friendly version of the tradition.

Why are the children in Kurampala performing Pulikali?

By taking Pulikali to residents' doorsteps, the children are keeping an old village tradition alive. They add to the festive atmosphere of Thiruvonam.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thiruvonam Onam 2026 Pulikali Kurampala Pulikali Keralam Onam
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