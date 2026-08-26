Pulikali is a folk performance originating in Keralam, centering on a tiger entering a village and being chased by hunters. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.
Onam 2026: Children Revive Traditional Pulikali In Keralam’s Kurampala - WATCH
Children in Kurampala, Keralam, are reviving the traditional Pulikali folk art during Onam, taking the colourful tiger dance from house to house.
- Children in Kurampala revive traditional Pulikali during Onam celebrations.
- They stage a vibrant tiger hunt with banana leaves, handmade masks.
- This simple, eco-friendly version keeps the village tradition alive.
As Onam celebrations gather pace across Keralam, a group of children in Kurampala, Pandalam, is bringing an old village tradition back into the spotlight. This Thiruvonam, the children are taking Pulikali from one home to another, recreating the colourful folk performance while keeping a simple, community-based form of the tradition alive.
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A Follk Performance Rooted In Village Life
Pulikali was once a familiar sight in villages across Keralam. The folk performance centres on a tiger entering a village, followed by local hunters who set out to chase and hunt it.
The dramatic sequence also carries a deeper cultural meaning, representing the enduring theme of good triumphing over evil associated with the Thiruvonam season.
Children Recreate The Traditional Tiger Hunt
The young performers travel from house to house, presenting the traditional sequence for local residents. For the tiger costume, they use dried banana leaves, known locally as unakka vazhayila, while handmade tiger masks complete the look.
Children dressed as hunters join the performance as well. Carrying toy guns, they act out the hunt and turn the streets into a small stage for the festive folk art.
A Simpler, Eco-Friendly Form Of Pulikali
The Kurampala initiative offers a grassroots version of Pulikali that is both simple and eco-friendly. By relying on locally available materials and handmade masks, the children have kept the performance accessible to the community while staying close to its traditional roots.
The village-style presentation also sets it apart from the much larger Pulikali celebrations in Thrissur, where performers are known for elaborate body painting and more elaborate displays.
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Keeping Onam Traditions Alive
By taking Pulikali directly to residents' doorsteps, the children are adding to the festive atmosphere of Thiruvonam while carrying forward a traditional practice that has long been part of Keralam's cultural landscape.
The main day of Onam, Thiruvonam, falls on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Pulikali, the folk performance being revived?
How are children in Kurampala recreating the Pulikali tradition?
They are performing Pulikali from house to house, using dried banana leaves for tiger costumes and handmade masks. Children dressed as hunters join with toy guns.
What makes the Kurampala Pulikali performance eco-friendly?
The Kurampala initiative uses locally available materials like dried banana leaves and handmade masks. This makes it a simple, community-based, and eco-friendly version of the tradition.
Why are the children in Kurampala performing Pulikali?
By taking Pulikali to residents' doorsteps, the children are keeping an old village tradition alive. They add to the festive atmosphere of Thiruvonam.