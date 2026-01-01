×

New Year 2026 Begins with Guru Pradosh Vrat: Check Out The Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Guru Pradosh Vrat on Paush Shukla Trayodashi brings special blessings of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Know the puja muhurat, rituals, and spiritual significance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

The first day of New Year 2026 holds special religious significance. According to the Hindu Panchang, January 1, 2026, falls on a Thursday and marks the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. Trayodashi is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiv.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi. As it falls on a Thursday this year, the fast is known as Guru Pradosh Vrat. The beginning of 2026 with Guru Pradosh Vrat is being seen as extremely favorable from a spiritual and religious perspective. Devotees observe a fast on this day and worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati during the Pradosh Kaal.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date And Muhurat

  • Guru Pradosh Vrat Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
  • Trayodashi Tithi Begins: January 1, 2026, at 1:47 am
  • Trayodashi Tithi Ends: January 1, 2026, at 10:22 pm
  • Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:35 pm to 8:19 pm
  • Total Puja Duration: 2 hours 44 minutes

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2026: Puja Vidhi

On Guru Pradosh Vrat, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a ritual bath, and wear clean clothes. A ghee lamp is lit, and a vow to observe the fast is taken, followed by prayers and worship. Special importance is given to performing Shiv Puja during the Pradosh Kaal, as worship during this period is believed to please Lord Shiv and bring divine blessings.

For the evening ritual, the worship area is purified by sprinkling Gangajal. A red cloth is spread on a wooden platform, and idols or images of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati are placed on it. Incense and lamps are lit, and offerings such as white sandalwood, dhatura, bhang, flowers, bilva leaves, and fruits are presented to Lord Shiv. Goddess Parvati is also worshipped with devotion.

Devotees then read or listen to the Pradosh Vrat Katha, followed by the aarti of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Performing Guru Pradosh Vrat with proper rituals is believed to bring prosperity, positivity, and auspicious beginnings for the New Year 2026.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
