Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta: Know Significance Bhog, Puja Vidhi And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri Day 3 worships Maa Chandraghanta for courage, strength.

Her fierce form destroys evil, offers devotees protection, peace.

Worship includes specific rituals, mantras, and milk-based offerings.

Sharadiya Navratri Day 3 is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises courage, strength and peace. According to Hindu religious beliefs, devotees worship the goddess to seek protection from negative forces, overcome fear and invite harmony into their lives. Her fierce appearance represents the fight against evil, while her compassionate nature reflects her affection for devotees. Here is everything to know about Maa Chandraghanta's puja vidhi, favourite bhog, mantras, aarti and mythological significance during Navratri 2026.

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Maa Chandraghanta's Form And Religious Significance

Maa Chandraghanta derives her name from the crescent moon shaped like a bell that adorns her forehead. She is traditionally depicted riding a lion, representing bravery, power and fearlessness. The goddess has ten hands, holding various weapons and sacred objects, including a trident, sword, mace, bow and arrow, lotus and kamandalu.

Her divine form symbolises the protection of righteousness and the destruction of evil. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Maa Chandraghanta encourages devotees to face challenges with courage, cultivate inner strength and seek mental peace.

Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi For Navratri Day 3

Devotees can follow these traditional rituals to worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably yellow or white.

Clean the puja area and prepare the goddess's idol or photograph for worship.

Begin the ritual by lighting a diya and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and the kalash deity.

Invoke Maa Chandraghanta with flowers and rice grains (akshat).

Offer kumkum, sandalwood paste, incense and flowers to the goddess.

Present fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings as bhog.

Chant Maa Chandraghanta's mantra and recite the Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati, according to your tradition.

Conclude the worship with the goddess's aarti and prayers for the family's well-being and prosperity.

Devotees traditionally perform these rituals with devotion and maintain a calm, focused mind during the prayers.

What Is Maa Chandraghanta's Favourite Bhog?

Milk and milk-based preparations are traditionally offered to Maa Chandraghanta during Navratri. Devotees can prepare kheer and offer it as prasad, with saffron, cardamom and dry fruits added according to preference. Other options include milk-based sweets, sugar, mishri, panchamrit and seasonal fruits.

Honey is also offered to the goddess in some traditions. Devotees should prepare the offerings hygienically and distribute the prasad among family members and other worshippers after the puja.

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The Mythological Significance Of Maa Chandraghanta

Maa Chandraghanta is revered as a powerful form of Goddess Durga who stands against evil and protects her devotees. Her bell-shaped crescent moon and warrior-like appearance reflect vigilance, courage and readiness to fight negative forces.

Her lion mount further represents strength and fearlessness. Through her worship on the third day of Navratri, devotees seek the strength to overcome fear and difficulties while aspiring to maintain peace and righteousness in their lives.