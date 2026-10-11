Navratri 2026: Why Red Chunari, Sindoor And Shringar Are Offered To Maa Durga

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardiya Navratri 2026 brings traditional offerings for Goddess Durga.

Red chunari signifies strength, auspiciousness, and devotion to the Goddess.

Sindoor and shringar adorn the Goddess, expressing reverence and tradition.

Offerings vary by custom, with sincere devotion being core.

Shardiya Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, bringing nine days of prayers and rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Among the familiar practices during this festival are offering a red chunari, applying sindoor and adorning the Goddess with traditional shringar. These rituals are more than customary offerings for devotees, as each carries a meaning rooted in Hindu religious traditions. Red is widely associated with Shakti and auspiciousness, while sindoor and ornaments form part of the Goddess’s traditional adornment. Understanding these practices helps explain why devotees include them in their Navratri puja and how customs vary across regions and households.

Red Chunari: Significance In Navratri Puja

A red chunari is among the commonly offered items during Maa Durga’s worship. The cloth, usually a veil or scarf, is placed over the Goddess’s idol or image as part of her adornment. Red is associated with Shakti, strength, and auspiciousness in many Hindu traditions, making it a popular choice for Devi worship.

Offering a chunari is also an expression of respect and devotion. Devotees adorn the Goddess as they would honour a revered guest, reflecting their faith through a familiar ritual. Some families offer it during the first day of Navratri, while others choose Ashtami, Navami or another significant day according to their customs.

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Although red is widely preferred, the colour, design and method of offering a chunari may differ depending on regional and family traditions.

Sindoor And Shringar: What Do The Offerings Mean?

Sindoor, also known as vermilion, is used in several Hindu rituals and may be offered to Maa Durga as part of her shringar. Its association with auspiciousness and Shakti gives it an important place in Devi worship. Devotees may offer sindoor alongside kumkum, flowers, and other traditional puja materials.

In Bengal, sindoor has a particular significance during Sindoor Khela, a Vijayadashami ritual in which married women apply vermilion to Maa Durga and exchange it with one another as the festival comes to an end. This custom is distinct from the regular offering of sindoor during Navratri worship.

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Shringar refers to adorning the Goddess with clothing, jewellery, flowers and other decorative items. Depending on the tradition, it may include a chunari, flower garlands, ornaments, perfume and sindoor. For devotees, these offerings are a way of honouring the Goddess and expressing devotion through ritual.

There is no single list of shringar items followed everywhere. Temple practices, regional customs and family traditions determine which materials are used and how the adornment is performed.

Can You Offer Red Chunari On Any Day Of Navratri?

Yes, devotees can offer a red chunari on different days of Navratri, depending on their family traditions, personal vows or temple customs. It may be presented during the opening puja or on Ashtami and Navami, when many devotees perform special worship.

Offering a red chunari is not compulsory for every form of puja, and all shringar items do not have to be offered together. Devotees may follow their established family practices and the guidance of their temple.

The main purpose of these rituals is to express reverence for Maa Durga. A simple offering accompanied by sincere prayer is also part of many households’ Navratri observances.

Red chunari, sindoor, and shringar each hold a place in Maa Durga’s worship. While the chunari is associated with Shakti and reverence, sindoor reflects auspiciousness and established devotional customs. Shringar allows devotees to honour the Goddess through traditional adornment. As Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins, understanding these meanings offers useful context for the rituals followed across different communities.

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