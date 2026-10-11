Navratri 2026: Why Is Jau Sown At Home On Day 1? Know Its Religious And Scientific Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardiya Navratri ritual involves sowing barley seeds for nine days.

Barley symbolizes prosperity, links to creation and food's significance.

Lush growth of shoots signifies blessings from Maa Durga.

Barley offers nutrients, medical benefits lack sufficient scientific evidence.

Shardiya Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga and her nine forms. This year, the festival begins on October 11, 2026, with devotees performing Ghatasthapana and observing traditional rituals at home. One such practice is sowing barley seeds, commonly known as jau, in a small pot of soil on the first day. Devotees water the seeds daily, and after the festival, they distribute the shoots among devotees as a blessing. Rooted in religious beliefs and agricultural traditions, barley sowing holds a special place in Navratri celebrations. Here is what the ritual signifies.

Why Is Barley Sown During Navratri?

Barley sowing is a traditional ritual performed on the first day of Navratri, usually alongside Ghatasthapana. Devotees prepare a small bed of soil in a pot, sow barley seeds, and place it near the home temple. The seeds are watered regularly throughout the nine days. On the tenth day, after the prayers, the grown shoots are removed and distributed among family members and devotees as a symbol of Maa Durga's blessings.

According to a traditional belief, barley was the first crop to grow when Lord Brahma created the universe. Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra's bright fortnight, is also associated with the creation of the universe in some Hindu traditions. These beliefs explain why barley is considered significant during the festival.

The ritual is also linked to Anna Brahma, a concept that emphasises respecting food and recognising its importance in sustaining life.

Religious Significance Of Barley Growth

The growth of barley during Navratri is associated with traditional beliefs about prosperity, happiness and well-being. Some devotees observe the colour and growth of the shoots as part of the ritual.

Thick, healthy growth: Traditionally, lush barley shoots are considered a positive sign associated with prosperity, contentment and blessings from Maa Durga.

Colour of the shoots: Certain folk beliefs attach significance to the colour of the barley. However, there is no scientific evidence that dark or blackened shoots indicate negative energy or misfortune.

Connection with Lord Ram: According to a popular religious account, Lord Ram worshipped the forms of Maa Durga to seek strength before fighting Ravana, who had abducted Goddess Sita. His victory is celebrated on Vijayadashami, the tenth day following Navratri.

At the end of the festival, the barley shoots are traditionally immersed in a river or another suitable water body. Where possible, devotees can follow environmentally responsible practices and avoid polluting natural water sources.

Scientific Importance Of Barley Shoots

Barley is a cereal crop known for its nutritional value. Young barley leaves contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other plant compounds. Their nutrient content varies according to the plant's stage of growth and growing conditions. Barley greens can provide vitamins such as A, C, and K, along with certain B vitamins. They also contain chlorophyll and amino acids. However, the precise nutritional composition depends on how the shoots are grown and processed.

Claims that barley shoots can cure most blood-related problems, remove heavy metals from the body, or act as a natural treatment for illnesses are not supported by sufficient clinical evidence. Barley should not be considered a substitute for prescribed medical treatment. The ritual of sowing barley also reflects the importance of agriculture in traditional Indian life. Watching seeds germinate over nine days connects the festival with cultivation, food, and the natural growth cycle.

Sowing barley during Shardiya Navratri combines religious faith with agricultural tradition. For devotees, the growing shoots represent prosperity, well-being and Maa Durga's blessings. As families prepare for Navratri 2026, the ritual remains a meaningful part of Ghatasthapana and the prayers observed throughout the festival.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]